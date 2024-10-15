What was your first job in packaging? What made you stay in the industry?

I joined PPG, a global coatings company, as a research chemist more than 30 years ago, and my first role in packaging, was as the global business director of TESLIN® substrate products within PPG’s Specialty Coatings and Materials (SCM) in 2019. Teslin is an extremely durable and highly versatile synthetic used in product labels, packaging, ID cards, restaurant menus, and e-passports. Within this role I led the strategic direction of the Teslin substrate products business, spearheading the product manufacturing of the substrate. Subsequently, I took on a corporate special assignment, and have since returned to SCM as the general manager of specialty products, which again includes Teslin.

I feel fortunate to have held several roles across several of PPG’s different business units, which has taught me the value of gaining and implementing perspective. Through my work with the Teslin business, I enjoyed the opportunity to expand my perspectives outside the coatings industry and gain deeper insights into packaging. As I step into my new role as general manager of specialty products, I am excited to return to SCM to leverage the similarities and differences I’ve observed to lead this unique set of products and technologies.

Why are women important in packaging?

The beauty of diversity is that it brings together varying mindsets and perspectives, representing the way the entire population thinks, works, and behaves, not just one part of it. Since women account for roughly half of the global population, female representation is crucial in all industries, especially in STEM roles where there is a more noticeable gender gap. Without equal representation, we miss out on several opportunities to fully understand the needs of the consumer market and develop solutions accordingly.

How can we get young women and girls interested and excited about a career in packaging?

Starting early is essential. Children love to create, experiment, and build, which are all linked to STEM in some capacity. I personally believe the best way for kids to develop an interest in these fields is by engaging them in fun activities outside of an academic setting. Even something as simple as making slime or building Legos can help them build their curiosity for science and engineering. As a scientist by trade, I’ve tried to expose my daughter, Alina, to science at an early age. Even as an elementary schooler, she’s already started expressing an interest in STEM activities. For women interested in packaging, there is incredible job diversity within the industry. From designing labels, to analyzing consumer behaviors and testing products, there are several routes you can take to follow a career in STEM that aren’t limited specifically to chemistry or engineering.

Why aren’t there more women in the packaging industry?

While historically women have been less dominant in the packaging industry, there has been a 30% increase in STEM occupations from 2011 to 2021 according to an NSF report, which is a testament to the work of the industry over the last 15-20 years. While incredible progress has been made, there’s always more work to do. I don’t think many people, including women, recognize the endless possibilities that come with a career in packaging. There is a misconception that STEM fields primarily employ engineers or chemists, but there are transferable roles across industries that are just as necessary to the success of the operations. Just as we need products to be created and approved, we need designers to create beautiful, enticing beverage labels and marketers to promote the finished product. There are truly so many different routes you can take in packaging.

What has been the most significant barrier in your career in packaging?

My biggest barrier was all in my head — me getting in the way of myself. When I transitioned into a non-coatings industry for the first time, I didn’t know much about Teslin products or packaging. I created my own barrier, telling myself I was out of my element. That was, until I remembered that a customer is a customer. They need analysis and they need solutions, both of which I knew how to deliver. Once I readjusted my mindset to recognize and leverage my expertise, it was easy to push past my hesitation. Now I don’t see barriers as a negative thing because I know that they can be overcome.

How can women support other women?

In my experience, the best way for women to support other women is through mentorship and guidance. By sharing our own experiences, we help pave the way for others to follow in our footsteps. As a smaller representative of the industry, it is important that we advocate for other talented women to push them toward success. By working together and helping those who come after us, we create a support system for more women to enter the industry and rise to the top.

Any advice on how to find a mentor?

A mentor can be anyone who has shared experiences with you. Mentorship is not gender based and can truly be anyone. Your mentor can be someone from work, a family friend in the same industry, or even someone you were close with from your past job. Reach out to your network and be open to having conversations. Don’t be afraid to lean on those you trust around you to ask questions and learn from. There is always room for growth and improvement.

What advice would you give your 25-year-old self?

I would tell myself to embrace it and to believe in yourself as much as others believe in you. Take the chance and ask for help — you’re not alone. Use your resources and ask for support. Lean in and map out your north star. Recognize the position you want to be in to feel accomplished, and go all in.