What was your first job in packaging? What made you stay in the industry?

After earning my degree in Chemical Engineering, I was eager to explore the business side of the industry. My initial foray into packaging was as a National Account Manager at Closure Systems International, where I was responsible for selling plastic bottle caps for beverage, food, and household products.

I chose to remain in the packaging industry because it is integral to every facet of our lives. It was fascinating to discover how many people were unaware of the engineering and innovation that goes into the everyday products they use. For instance, ensuring that a laundry detergent spout dispenses liquid at the precise flow rate is a complex science. This realization, coupled with the dynamic nature of the industry, solidified my decision to build my career in packaging.

Why are women important in packaging?

Women play a crucial role in packaging because they offer a comprehensive perspective. In many households, women often influence purchasing decisions, making their participation essential in the design, testing, and execution of packaging solutions. Moreover, diversity in thought and ideas is vital, and including individuals from various backgrounds, genders, and cultures is important for every industry.

How can we get young women and girls interested and excited about a career in packaging?

Engaging girls and young women in packaging careers can begin at the middle school level by introducing them early to STEM fields and packaging. Affinity groups should aim to organize career days focused specifically on packaging technology, rather than just plant tours. Showcasing the R&D lab, marketing department, innovation team, and including them in panel discussions about new product launches can highlight the thrilling aspects of packaging, sparking greater interest among girls.

Why aren’t there more women in the packaging industry?

The packaging industry is still mostly male-dominated, but things are changing. Women should see other women during interviews, a face that looks like them. This let’s women know the company values their input and supports their growth. Flexibility for a better work-life balance is also important. Since Covid, hybrid schedules have been successful. I hope companies continue this trend and use it as a recruitment advantage.

How can women support other women?

Women can help each other by acting as mentors, following the motto "Each one, reach one." Newer employees shouldn't navigate alone; we need to share successes and challenges, and most importantly, how we overcame those challenges to achieve personal and professional success.

Any advice on how to find a mentor?

When looking for a mentor, find someone who is in the position you aspire to be in 5-10 years. Ask if you can shadow them. Check with your HR department about formal mentoring programs and discuss your mentorship goals with your supervisor—they might know a suitable mentor. Company affinity groups also offer opportunities to find mentors or may have their own mentorship program. Having a mentor has been crucial to my success; in every role, I’ve sought out individuals who value diversity, drive change, and support others' success.

What advice would you give your 25-year-old self?

I would give myself three pieces of advice. #1. Pursue as much education as possible when you're young, especially if your employer offers to cover advanced studies. It's much easier without the responsibilities of a family or other commitments. #2. Seize the chance to travel the world whenever you can. Don't hesitate to accept an international assignment or a role that pushes you beyond your comfort zone. #3. Be receptive to feedback and different viewpoints. You don't know everything at 25, and there are valuable insights that will benefit you throughout your career.



