What was your first job in packaging? What made you stay in the industry?

I started working for NOVA Chemicals right out of university, as a chemist in the catalyst R&D lab. In 2014, I moved over to technical services and have worked in packaging-related roles ever since.

The packaging industry offers a broad range of opportunities for learning and professional growth, which is why I initially gravitated toward it. There are always new applications, products, technologies, and innovations to learn about; and there are career opportunities for many different interests and skill sets within the industry.

I also find it exciting and satisfying to see our products, and our customers’ products, on store shelves and in consumer homes. I am proud of the work that NOVA Chemicals, and the industry as a whole, has done to develop safe, reliable, and circular packaging solutions, and I feel proud to be a part of it.

Why are women important in packaging?

Like any industry, diversity within the workforce is essential to bringing in different perspectives, driving innovation, and developing new ideas. Having a broad range of contributors enables the packaging industry to take a well-rounded approach to address challenges and provide effective solutions that meet the needs of our customers and ultimately consumers — a sizable portion of whom are women!

How can we get young women and girls interested and excited about a career in packaging?

There is an opportunity to pique the general public’s interest, by helping them better understand what the packaging industry does and why our work is important. It’s easy to take the packaging products that we use on a daily basis for granted; however, understanding the complexities of raw material development and product structure design can help more people appreciate what goes on, behind the scenes, to protect and preserve our everyday necessities.

In terms of getting more girls and young women excited about this industry, I believe that female representation is key. Highlighting and celebrating successful women who have impacted this industry can help others see packaging as an accessible and desirable career path.

Why aren’t there more women in the packaging industry?

There is still a considerable gender gap in STEM careers in general, so naturally we see this spill into the packaging industry. Because of this divide, we must work harder to get more women interested in pursuing STEM educations and training, to begin with. From there, it’s important to raise the profile of packaging careers, so that we can entice more STEM-educated women to pursue opportunities in this industry.

Once we recruit women into packaging, it’s imperative that we encourage them to STAY in the industry. I am optimistic that as we continue to improve women’s access to — and support for — STEM vocations, we will see a sustained shift toward narrowing this gap.

What has been the most significant barrier in your career in packaging?

I like to give 100% to whatever I have on my plate, so I have found it challenging to balance the demands of both my career and my young family. Since becoming a mom, I’ve needed to adjust my schedule, take some time off work, temporarily reduce my hours, and even change my role. At times, I worried that these decisions would negatively impact my career; however, I was met with an overwhelming level of support and understanding from my company during my transition to motherhood. This helped me realize how important it is to not be afraid to ask for help and flexibility when you really need it.

How can women support other women?

Being open and approachable goes a long way toward helping other women feel welcomed and included in the workplace. Take the time to introduce yourself to someone new — ask them about their role within the company and ask them how they are doing. Look for opportunities to promote the contributions of other women and share positive feedback for a job well done!

If you do find yourself in a mentorship position, being candid about your own experiences in the industry can give other women something to relate to and learn from.

Any advice on how to find a mentor?

If there is a person that you look up to and would like to work with as a mentor, the best thing that you can do is to ask! Very few people will say no.

If you are nervous about approaching a potential mentor, consider preparing an outline of the conversation that you would like to have with them. What do you admire about them? What would you like to learn from them? How could their mentorship impact your career and professional development? What could a potential mentorship plan look like? Think about what you’d like to get from this mentorship and go after it.

What advice would you give your 25-year-old self?

I would affirm my 25-year-old self’s excitement and enthusiasm for the industry, and I would reinforce the importance of developing strong relationships with my colleagues. This has had a tangible impact on my career development and overall experience in the industry. I would also encourage myself to prioritize developmental opportunities based on my interests, rather than a specific career trajectory plan. There is no way that I could have planned out the career path that I’ve taken, but I have learned something valuable every step of the way.

Amy Phinney is a market manager at NOVA Chemicals, focusing on hygiene, thin-wall injection molding, and synthetic turf markets. Specific to packaging, she is responsible for: NOVA’s products in overwrap / protective packaging for diapers and pads; containers and lids used for packaging of foods, formulas, and other consumer products. With a background in chemistry research and regulatory affairs, she brings a unique skillset to this role, focusing on generating demand for PE among decision makers and brand owners.