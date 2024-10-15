What was your first job in packaging? What made you stay in the industry?

My first job in packaging was as a Product Development Manager with a packaging manufacturing company. I was recruited by my college mentor to help lead an engineering team where we set up a new packaging manufacturing plant. Together, we focused on ensuring compliance with food safety standards, implementing quality protocols, qualifying suppliers and raw materials, specifying equipment platforms, and designing products for market launch.

I earned my degree in Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology from Pennsylvania College of Technology. Early in my career, I was recognized for my intuitive skills in expertly running extrusion machines, and it was an honor to be considered an asset and a rising star in the field.

I've always been drawn to engineering and the intricacies of how things work. The plastics machinery business is the perfect place to apply that passion, as it intersects with so many different industries. That variety and the constant innovation in the field are what made me stay in the industry—and continue to inspire me every day.

Why are women important in packaging?

Women bring diverse perspectives and approaches to the packaging industry, which is crucial for innovation and growth. Our ability to think creatively, problem-solve, and collaborate enhances the development of solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike. Women in packaging are also vital in driving sustainability efforts, advocating for change, and leading with a focus on strategic problem solving. By breaking down barriers and contributing our unique insights, we help shape a more inclusive and dynamic industry that benefits everyone.

How can we get young women and girls interested and excited about a career in packaging?

To get young women and girls interested in a career in packaging, we need to start by showcasing the creativity and innovation at the heart of the industry. By highlighting how packaging impacts everything from sustainability to product design, we can demonstrate that it’s a field where they can make a real difference.

It’s also important to provide hands-on experiences — through school programs, trainings, internships, and mentorship opportunities — so they can see the variety of roles available and how their skills can be applied. Representation matters, too; seeing successful women in packaging can inspire the next generation to follow in their footsteps. By fostering curiosity, providing resources, and creating supportive networks, we can empower young women to pursue and thrive in this dynamic field.

Why aren’t there more women in the packaging industry?

In my opinion, there are several factors contributing to the underrepresentation of women in the packaging industry. Historically, packaging and manufacturing have been seen as male-dominated fields, which can create a perception barrier for women considering these careers. This perception is often reinforced by a lack of visible role models and mentors who can demonstrate the opportunities available for women in packaging.

Additionally, the industry’s technical nature might seem intimidating to some women, particularly if they haven’t been exposed to engineering or manufacturing fields early on. There can also be challenges related to work-life balance, especially in roles that require long hours or travel, which may deter women who are balancing family responsibilities.

To address this, we need to actively challenge stereotypes, promote the diverse career paths within packaging, and create more inclusive environments that support women’s advancement. By increasing awareness, offering mentorship, and providing more flexible work options, we can encourage more women to enter and succeed in the packaging industry.

What has been the most significant barrier in your career in packaging?

The most significant barrier in my career in packaging was breaking into a male-dominated industry while balancing the demands of being a young mother. I put myself through school while raising my daughter, which meant I had to juggle multiple responsibilities and overcome doubts about whether I could succeed in such a technical and competitive field.

Being young and new to the industry, I often doubted myself and felt the need to work harder to earn the same level of respect as my peers. Proving myself, especially when working with complex machinery and technical processes, was a constant challenge. However, these experiences only strengthened my resolve and deepened my commitment to showing that dedication and talent — not gender — determine success.

This journey has made me passionate about advocating for more inclusive opportunities in the packaging industry and for women in STEM, so that others who face similar challenges can find the support they need to thrive.

How can women support other women?

Women can support each other by creating strong networks of mentorship, collaboration, and advocacy. Mentorship is crucial — by sharing our experiences, offering guidance, and providing encouragement, we can help other women navigate challenges and advance in their careers.

Collaboration over competition is key. By working together and lifting each other up, we create a more inclusive and empowering environment where everyone can succeed. Celebrating each other’s achievements and recognizing the unique strengths that women bring to the table fosters a sense of community and shared purpose.

Advocacy is also important. We need to actively speak out for equal opportunities, push for diversity in leadership roles, and ensure that women’s voices are heard and valued in decision-making processes. By standing together and championing each other, we can create a ripple effect that inspires and supports the next generation of women in our industry.

Any advice on how to find a mentor?

Finding a mentor can be a transformative experience in your career, and the process starts with being proactive and intentional. First, identify what you’re looking for in a mentor—whether it’s industry expertise, leadership guidance, or personal development. Once you know what you need, look for someone whose career path or values align with your goals.

Don’t be afraid to reach out and make the first move. Attend industry events, join professional organizations, or connect with people on LinkedIn who inspire you. When approaching a potential mentor, be clear about why you admire them and what you hope to learn. Show that you’re committed to your own growth and that you value their time and insights.

Remember, mentorship doesn’t have to be formal. It can start with a simple conversation or advice over coffee. Be open to learning from different people, and don’t hesitate to seek multiple mentors for various aspects of your career. Finally, be patient — building a strong mentor-mentee relationship takes time and mutual effort.

What advice would you give your 25-year-old self?

If I could give advice to my 25-year-old self, I’d say: trust in your abilities and don’t be afraid to take risks. You’re stronger and more capable than you realize, so don’t let self-doubt hold you back from pursuing your goals. Embrace challenges as opportunities to learn and grow, and remember that setbacks are just stepping stones on the path to success.

I’d also remind myself to seek out mentors and build a strong network of supporters—people who can guide you, cheer you on, and help you navigate the industry. And most importantly, be patient with yourself. You don’t have to have it all figured out right away; focus on making progress, and the rest will fall into place. Believe in your journey and keep pushing forward.