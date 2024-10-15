Tell us about your background and how did you enter the packaging industry?

I first started my journey in the packaging industry right after completing my master’s degree in electrical engineering. I was hired as a Future Talent Automation Trainee Engineer and worked in the Packaging Converting Factory for Tetra Pak. Since then, I have been proud to work in a number of positions such as Maintenance Engineer, Focus Improvement Engineer, Project Lead and now in my current role as a Portfolio Manager.

Why are women important in packaging?

Women comprise more than half of the U.S. population and control or influence 85% of consumer spending. The diversity of today’s consumers must be reflected in those who are creating and designing new and innovative packaging in order to capitalize on this purchasing power. Research shows that the more diversity you can bring into an organization, the more creative, innovative and profitable the solutions then become that an organization creates. It is vital to have diversity and inclusion throughout society, including the packaging industry.

How can we get young women and girls interested and excited about a career in packaging?

It’s incredibly important to promote and bring awareness to the numerous opportunities to grow and develop a rewarding career path in the packaging industry. Hearing from other successful women within the industry about their journeys can have a huge impact and would help young women to understand the many career possibilities available to them.

Why aren’t there more women in the packaging industry?

The good news is that we have seen a significant increase in the number of women pursuing careers in the packaging industry. The future looks bright; however, the change is slow and inconsistent. This could be mainly attributed to the lack of awareness of jobs and growth opportunities within the industry. Simply said, there are fewer women in leadership positions to look up to and, in some cases, a lack of structured frameworks and policies to promote work-life balance and flexibility for working women.

What has been the most significant barrier in your career in packaging?

When I was younger, there were times when it was challenging for me to be recognized for my technical expertise due to my age and lack of years of experience. However, this drove me to work hard, consistently grow my knowledge and then transfer that knowledge to other teams, ultimately building confidence in myself and my colleagues.

How can women support other women?

It is key that women encourage each other. Women should share personal experiences, tools and resources that could benefit other women in their personal and professional journeys. Listening and sharing constructive feedback with each other goes a long way. I have had the privilege to lead and be part of a great group of women at Tetra Pak called ElevateHer, which aims to build and empower a community of women by giving them the tools, network and support to unlock their full potential. It has been a truly rewarding experience to listen and learn from each other’s experiences and support one another in the process.

Any advice on how to find a mentor?

An effective way to find a mentor is to be intentional about learning and building your network. Further, have a clear idea of what you would like to achieve with your mentorship program. Once this clarity is established, you should reach out to a mentor within your network who understands your goals and is equally committed. Mentorship doesn’t always have to be in formal settings. It can be a recurring check-in to have meaningful conversations that could positively impact you.

How important is mentorship for women to progress in the industry?

Research shows that mentorship is a great tool to advance and achieve your goals. Along with this, I personally view mentorship as a great way to build a network, share insights, expand one’s knowledge and learn from each other.

What advice would you give your 25-year-old self?

Believe in yourself, work hard and, with time and experience, you will build confidence. Be kind and true to yourself and take the time to enjoy the journey. Everything will fall into place!

What can the industry do better to support women and increase the number of women in leadership positions?

There is a strong need to recognize the efforts and achievements of women in the packaging industry. There is a need to encourage career advancement for women by providing development opportunities and clear pathways for more advanced roles. We should aim to bridge the gender gap at leadership levels to promote a diverse set of voices that will have a positive impact on an organization, this industry and society as a whole.