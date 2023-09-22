TOPPAN subsidiary InterFlex Group, a global flexible packaging supplier and converter, has completed the acquisition of Skymark Packaging International (Skymark), an innovative manufacturer of flexible packaging across Europe. With the acquisition of Skymark, InterFlex Group and TOPPAN expand their growing presence in the UK and the EU, as well as extending their reach in food, converter films and non-food segments.

Headquartered in Scunthorpe, UK, Skymark has a strong commitment to developing and promoting sustainable packaging solutions. Its diverse portfolio of sustainable flexible packaging products includes a wide range of specialty blown, flat cast and embossed PE and PP films. This acquisition enables TOPPAN to expand its service to a wider array of customers across Europe, offering them high-quality and innovative flexible packaging solutions.

“We are very excited to welcome the talented Skymark team to the TOPPAN Group. TOPPAN acquired InterFlex Group in July 2021 and will start production of GL BARRIER in the Czech Republic at the end of 2024,” said Masahiko Tatewaki, Managing Executive Officer and Head of Global Packaging at TOPPAN. “This acquisition enables us to maximize synergies in the TOPPAN Group with its global footprint and accelerates expansion of our global packaging business. Skymark's blown and cast extrusion capabilities also allow us to strengthen vertical integration, our core business strategy.”

“Skymark’s capabilities in film manufacturing and merging of their strength in non-food segments such as personal care, hygiene and medical products complement InterFlex Group’s position in food packaging,” added Graham Tilley, Managing Director of InterFlex Group. “The combination of Skymark and InterFlex Group will help drive our sustainable packaging ambitions in mono-polymer and paper-based packaging and bring both further business development and growth.”

“We are thrilled to join the TOPPAN family and align our innovative sustainable packaging solutions with a global leader in the industry,” remarked John Turner, Founder and Managing Director of Skymark. “This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Skymark, enabling us to leverage TOPPAN's extensive resources and technological prowess. We remain deeply committed to our current sectors, within personal care, technical films, hygiene and medical; while also being very excited to accelerate our growth within the food sector through the synergies that this acquisition brings.”

