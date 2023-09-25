Berry Global’s European flexible films division will demonstrate the capabilities of the latest versions of its high-performance NorDiVent® form-fill-seal (FFS) film and proven Stretch Hood film at the forthcoming POWTECH exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany, an industry-leading event for experts in powder and bulk solids technology.

Now incorporating recycled content, both products help meet customer and consumer demands for products with increased recycled content. These developments are in line with Berry’s 2025 sustainability strategy and B More Together initiative, both commitments to devise solutions that advance customers’ sustainability goals.

Products containing recycled content have been developed by Berry to deliver high levels of technical performance, consistency, traceability, and quality, helping companies to meet their individual sustainability goals without compromising the overall performance of their products. The addition of recycled content also satisfies the requirements of current and anticipated forthcoming UK and EU laws on recycled content in plastic packaging.

“Our ability to produce products with high-performance recycled polymers not only demonstrates our technical skills but also highlights our commitment to driving progress within the plastic packaging sector,” commented Neal Geryl, Business Development Director for Berry’s European flexible films division. “By incorporating recycled content into a wide variety of our products, we are proving our dedication to delivering sustainable solutions that meet the expectations of customers and regulators alike.”

NorDiVent®

Now including up to 50% recycled plastic content, NorDiVent® provides a reliable, long-lasting, dust-free, and moisture-free solution for the filling and packing of various types of powdered products, such as chemicals and construction materials. It is waterproof and ensures air is let out in a dust-free manner, offering effective moisture protection and enabling sacks to be stored outdoors.

The film’s high tear resistance provides further product protection, avoiding spillages and reducing product waste throughout the supply chain. A variety of options, including anti-static, allow the film to cope with the most challenging applications and products. The quality of the film also allows printing in up to eight colors to create impactful branding and maximize on-shelf presence.

Stretch Hoods

The next generation of Berry’s Stretch Hood film now features up to 30% recycled plastic content. It is particularly relevant for low to medium stretch applications in markets such as beverage, building, and glass.

Berry’s high-performance Stretch Hoods provide exceptional load stability and waterproofing for the load, with much lower material usage than traditional shrink hooding films. However, it is the demanding stretch requirements of the film that make the inclusion of any level of recycled material in its manufacture extremely challenging. Berry has achieved this while maintaining the film’s seal integrity and high tear resistance that allows consistent product protection throughout the supply chain.

POWTECH 2023 will take place at the Messe Exhibition Centre from September 26-28, in Nuremberg, Germany. Berry is exhibiting in Hall 1, Stand 1-637.