Charter NEX Commits to Increase Use of Products Made from PCR

Supply Side
February 18, 2020
KEYWORDS PCR resin / post-consumer recycled materials / recycled packaging / recycling programs
Charter NEX Films, a leading independent producer of specialty films, has joined the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and will participate in the APR’s Demand Champions program.  

The APR is an international trade association representing the plastic recycling industry that brings together companies who are committed to the successful recycling of plastic materials.

“Charter NEX is excited to be a member of the APR and the Demand Champion program. We will leverage our expertise as a film producer in order to support initiatives to improve the quality and increase the usage of PCR across the plastics value chain,” said Scott Hammer, corporate sustainability leader at Charter NEX Films.

Through the APR’s Demand Champion program, Charter NEX and other members formalize their commitment to increase the usage of products made from PCR.

