Mikart, LLC, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that specializes in a variety of services from development project work to commercial manufacturing for solid and liquid oral dosage forms, has announced its recent acquisition of the state-of-the-art Flexpack NF-150 Horizontal Sachet-Packaging Machine. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in Mikart's commitment to enhancing its production capabilities and delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products.

The acquisition of the Flexpack NF-150 exemplifies Mikart's unwavering dedication to listening and responding to its customers. It builds on Mikart's already robust packaging footprint, which includes blister packaging, pouch/foil strip packs, cartoning and tray packaging, unit dose cups, and bottle filling. Mikart's packaging lines are fully serialized, including aggregation from the unit bottle to pallet quantities. This new investment aims to increase client demand for clinical and commercial scale sachet packaging capabilities and cover a wide range of product types and packaging configurations.

"We believe that our investment in the Flexpack NF-150 marks a pivotal moment for Mikart's capabilities expansion plan. The sachet packaging capabilities was done as a result of customer demand and will enhance our packaging capabilities, allowing us to deliver a wider packaging offering for the pharmaceutical products we manufacture," said Micheal Kallelis, Chief Executive Officer at Mikart.

"We are excited to add the Flexpack NF 150 to our packaging capabilities," added Nazar Elkarim, VP of Product Development Services at Mikart. "This machine will allow us to produce a wider variety of pouches, including single or twin sachets, and different shapes. This will help us to better meet the needs of our customers as our business continues to grow."