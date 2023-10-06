Comexi, a global leader in flexible packaging solutions, in collaboration with Asahi, a pioneer in water-wash carbon-neutral plates, will present the “Effortless Plate Making and Timeless Production” event. This exclusive event is scheduled for November 8th, 2023, at the Comexi Technological Center, CTec, located in Girona, Spain.

The “Effortless Plate Making and Timeless Production” event promises an immersive experience, inviting industry professionals to discover the entire production process, from In-House Plate Production to printing, lamination, and slitting, all made possible by the innovative TurnKey Project by Comexi and Asahi. Attendees will witness a revolution in the world of flexible packaging printing.

Most notably, the event will host the grand reveal of the Comexi F2 Origin, an advanced flexo press meticulously crafted to redefine the standards of printing excellence. This cutting-edge press is engineered to deliver peak productivity, boasting exceptional ergonomics and user-friendliness for operators. It also features an impressive drying capacity, enabling the use of solventless inks, further emphasizing its versatility and efficiency.

While alternatives to solvent inks are on the rise, solvent-based inks remain a significant part of the flexible packaging sector, used extensively in rotogravure and flexo printing worldwide. In response to that, the event will showcase how expanded color gamut (ECG) printing can enhance color gamut and reduce press downtimes, demonstrating the potential of the Comexi F2 Origin in terms of quality and sustainability.

In addition to the F2 Origin, Comexi and Asahi will also showcase a variety of solutions related to plate making, automated printing, and sustainability practices.

