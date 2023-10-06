MCA, Inc., an international supplier of sustainable solutions for the packaging industry, is introducing Rhinöx Paper PR61-UC (into the U.S. market and other countries), a highly advanced hydrophobic, aqueous solution formulated with nanoparticle technology engineered to reduce moisture and water absorption and maintain the mechanical strength of the cellulose fibers of paper: carton, cardboard, packaging.
The hydrophobicity and strength originate from the chemical bond between the nanoparticles and the paper fibers. This bond makes it ideal to utilize Rhinöx in packaging in conditions of high humidity and/or low temperature (refrigeration) – food, soda, alcohol, etc.
Further, Rhinöx is an excellent option for the use in paper bags/packaging used for building materials (cement, plaster, stucco); agriculture products (feed, fertilizers, seeds); chemicals (resins, pigments); dry food items (dairy, flour, rice, sugar, spices, pet food) or for overseas packaging where humidity and temperature can greatly affect packaging performance.
Rhinöx Paper presents the following properties, benefits and applications:
Properties
- Increases resistance to moisture and water penetration of paper
- Maintains the mechanical resistance of the cellulose fibers
Benefits
- FDA compliant – direct/indirect food contact
- Environmental friendly; sustainable
- Allows printing and gluing with standard products
- Will not crack after application
- Will not form a surface film
- Allows for 100% recycling of paper (repulpable)
- Make colors of printing inks more vivid
- Does not contain heavy metals
Applications
- Food, beverage, specialty and general packaging
- Packaging for low temperature (refrigeration)
- Packaging for locations of high humidity; overseas packaging
- Paper bag packaging/manufacturing
- Carton manufacturing/packaging
- Cardboard manufacturing/packaging
To learn more about MCA, Inc, please visit https://www.mca-usa.com/.