MCA, Inc., an international supplier of sustainable solutions for the packaging industry, is introducing Rhinöx Paper PR61-UC (into the U.S. market and other countries), a highly advanced hydrophobic, aqueous solution formulated with nanoparticle technology engineered to reduce moisture and water absorption and maintain the mechanical strength of the cellulose fibers of paper: carton, cardboard, packaging.

The hydrophobicity and strength originate from the chemical bond between the nanoparticles and the paper fibers. This bond makes it ideal to utilize Rhinöx in packaging in conditions of high humidity and/or low temperature (refrigeration) – food, soda, alcohol, etc.

Further, Rhinöx is an excellent option for the use in paper bags/packaging used for building materials (cement, plaster, stucco); agriculture products (feed, fertilizers, seeds); chemicals (resins, pigments); dry food items (dairy, flour, rice, sugar, spices, pet food) or for overseas packaging where humidity and temperature can greatly affect packaging performance.

Rhinöx Paper presents the following properties, benefits and applications:

Properties

Increases resistance to moisture and water penetration of paper

Maintains the mechanical resistance of the cellulose fibers

Benefits

FDA compliant – direct/indirect food contact

Environmental friendly; sustainable

Allows printing and gluing with standard products

Will not crack after application

Will not form a surface film

Allows for 100% recycling of paper (repulpable)

Make colors of printing inks more vivid

Does not contain heavy metals

Applications

Food, beverage, specialty and general packaging

Packaging for low temperature (refrigeration)

Packaging for locations of high humidity; overseas packaging

Paper bag packaging/manufacturing

Carton manufacturing/packaging

Cardboard manufacturing/packaging

To learn more about MCA, Inc, please visit https://www.mca-usa.com/.