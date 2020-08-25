Smurfit Kappa Colombia is partnering with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Colombia to highlight the protection and conservation of forests in the country. Under the new partnership, both organizations will work together to restore, expand and protect forests and ecosystems that are the habitat of several species of flora and fauna.

This will be done through continued promotion of sustainable practices within the forestry industry, increased surveillance systems to crack down on illegal logging and working closely with Colombian national parks.

WWF is one of the leading global conservation organizations with 6 million members and operations in more than 120 countries across the world.

The partnership will see the use of the WWF branding of the iconic panda on the commercial paper bags produced by Smurfit Kappa Colombia. The paper bags, which are manufactured using virgin paper from renewable wood which is sourced from commercial forestry plantations, are 100% recyclable and biodegradable and have FSC© certification.

“We are proud to be working with WWF Colombia to protect forests, mangroves, flora and fauna in the country because we both recognise how vital they are to our existence," said Alvaro Jose Henao, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Colombia.

More than half of Colombia is covered by forests. Smurfit Kappa has forestry of 68,000 hectares of which 43,000 are renewable commercial plantations and the remainder are protected natural forests. Smurfit Kappa Colombia is the custodian of more than 22,000 hectares of Colombian natural forests which are home to 41 endangered species, including the Andean bear.