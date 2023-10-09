PAC Machinery (PAC), a leader in the packaging industry for over 60 years, has introduced the PAC FW 650SI Servo Box Motion Inverted Flow Wrapper that runs NEW curbside recyclable paper. This innovative new technology gives the industry an alternative to plastic packaging on horizontal flow wrappers. The FW 650SI runs with a new eco-friendly, curbside recyclable paper mailer that, for the first time, eliminates plastic packaging for flow wrapping applications like food, electronics, bakery, candy, industrial manufactured parts and even medical devices.

“We are thrilled to continue to provide new, innovative packaging equipment and materials to the industry that helps businesses grow and meet their customer’s demands,” said Greg Berguig, Vice President, PAC Machinery. “We were thrilled with the attention this machine received when it debuted at the historic, record breaking PACK EXPO show in September that directly showcased this new sustainable packaging option to our target audience,” Berguig said.

The FW 650SI Servo Box Motion Inverted Flow Wrapper makes bags to product length at high speed using PAC’s NEW Curbside, Recyclable Paper. The FW 650SI has a 13.75” wide end seal jaw to accommodate products up to 12” wide or 8” high. It has the ability to print directly on the package or on a label that is applied to the package, and is ideal for apparel and other soft, delicate products packaged with a continuous motion. It comes standard with a 6.5 ft. infeed conveyor belt with adjustable guides for multiple loading stations which provides flexibility when packing products of various lengths. For those not ready to make the move to paper, the FW 650SI is flexible enough that it can also run plastic-based films.

The packaging machine has a 7” HMI touchscreen interface that displays key packing statistics, including production rate and efficiency for a quick changeover with 50 recipe memory.

Safety features include enclosed electrical interlocked guarding that ensures operator safety, a CE compliant design for improved safety and troubleshooting and an accessible emergency stop button.

To learn more about PAC Machinery, please visit https://www.pacmachinery.com/.