Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, and Wag N' Wash, the emerging self-wash, grooming and natural pet food franchise, have announced a partnership with TerraCycle, an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions. Living under parent company PSP Group, LLC, both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are making history as the first pet retailers in the United States to join forces with TerraCycle, paving the way for retailers to embrace more eco-friendly options. Officially launched on October 1, these dedicated recycling stations are available now in participating Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash stores across the country.

Less than 20% of global waste is recycled each year, aiding in the global waste crisis. It's estimated that the U.S. pet food industry produces 300 million pounds of plastic waste yearly. Most pet food packaging is made from non-recyclable or hard-to-recycle materials, resulting in 99% of all pet food packaging being thrown away rather than recycled, and ending up in landfills or oceans. With the PSP Group's new commitment to sustainability, the brand is on a mission to help pet parents recycle pet food and treat bags from all brands.

The new partnership with TerraCycle will create an in-store recycling program that offers a free and convenient solution for neighbors to give any brand of pet food packaging a second life. Neighbors can drop off eligible empty flexible plastic pet food and treat bags in a designated collection bin at their local participating Pet Supplies Plus or Wag N' Wash locations. All collected waste will be sent to TerraCycle to be cleaned, sorted by material type and reduced into material that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

"With the launch of this sustainable initiative, pet parents can help reduce the impact of plastic packaging waste in their own communities by responsibly recycling empty pet food and treat bags," said Tom Szaky, CEO and Founder of TerraCycle. "This innovative collaboration between Pet Supplies Plus, Wag N' Wash and TerraCycle helps pave the way for a greener future with pets, people and the planet in mind."

The new in-store recycling program is created to make things easy for neighbors while playing a role in reducing plastic waste. Pet parents can learn more about which products can be recycled on the Pet Supplies Plus website and the Wag N' Wash website.

"We take pride in offering our neighbors a simple and convenient solution to aid in keeping our planet waste-free," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "The partnership with TerraCycle is a natural progression as our brands continue to meet the needs of our neighbors and do our part to reduce waste."