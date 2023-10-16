Mespack, a leading international manufacturer of horizontal and vertical form-fill-seal machines for flexible packaging, end-of-line equipment, and water-soluble pods machines; and watttron, the inventor of digital heating, an innovative heating system for industrial processes; have signed a collaboration agreement to integrate the smart digital sealing technology of wattron with the flexible packaging machinery of Mespack.

Both companies have decided to join forces to offer the most innovative and efficient solutions in the flexible and sustainable packaging industry. This agreement integrates technology for both horizontal and vertical form fill and seal machines, as well as the soluble pods equipment Hydroforma series.

watttron brings smart digital sealing technology that integrates perfectly into Mespack machines, and allows the use of complicated pouch geometries, including complex irregular shapes that are highly demanded in recent times. This technology is really suitable for sustainable pouches and mono-material structures, which require high control and precision of the sealing temperature.

This innovation of Mespack and watttron together, allows to save 84% of energy compared to traditional heat-sealing systems, as well as 65% reduction of the amount of wasted pouches on mono-material laminates. With precise and quick temperature control, heat-sealing temperatures can be lowered and adjusted in significantly less time than in conventional processes, greatly reducing both consumption and potential risks to employee safety.

This technology integrates seamlessly with Athena, Mespack’s digital platform, allowing it to be used to improve quality by monitoring the sealing process and ensuring that bags are sealed correctly, avoiding potential costly loss of product.

Mespack’s new machinery can be easily adapted to operate with this new technology, and those machines already installed in the facilities of customers can be retrofitted with specific modules for this purpose. Both Mespack and watttron have as their primary objective to offer the most efficient solutions to FMCG companies.

With the signing of this collaboration agreement, both leading companies strengthen their relationship to continue working together in their R&D centers to bring to the market state-of-the-art creations for the development of the best flexible packaging according to customer needs.

“At Mespack we could not be more satisfied than to reach agreements with pioneering companies in technology and where together we can collaborate to jointly design innovative solutions that can improve the business of our customers,” said Guillem Clofent, Managing Director of Mespack. “watttron, in this sense, fits perfectly with our philosophy, where we put the customer’s needs first so that they can obtain perfect and efficient results in their packaging process.”

“watttron is pleased that Mespack machines are equipped with our digital sealing technology,” added Marcus Stein, Managing Director of watttron. “We are sure that our collaboration will represent a turning point in the packaging industry, since it is important to be very precise and to be able to adapt to a variety of pouch formats and a different type of sustainable films that need specific requirements due to their characteristics. We’re looking forward to lots of common projects according to our vision – Revolutionizing the packaging world and making it more sustainable.”