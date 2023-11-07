The beginning of November saw the launch of UK-based flexible packaging manufacturer Roberts Mart’s’ first overseas office and its new compostable packaging film, Biyo, set to improve disposal of home compostable flexible packaging materials.

Roberts Mart has invested significantly in developing the home compostable packaging mono material which can be run on conventional packing lines and has excellent heat sealability. The mono material, which is environmentally friendly and ABA certified as home compostable, is of particular interest to the Australian packaging sector.

To be accredited OK Home Compostable, all materials must pass the EN13432 European Standard as well as the Australian Standards, which also include a worm test. The AS5810-2010 Australian Standard requires the compostable film to be toxin-free for worms, disintegrate after 12 weeks and completely biodegrade after six months.

Compostable packaging is made from biodegradable materials such as vegetable starch, which replace traditional oil-based materials. This then breaks down naturally and decomposes into nutrient rich compost, aided by fungi, bacteria and enzymes.

Developed and produced in the UK, this printed film material is operator and machine friendly and performs very well on a wide range of flow wrap and form, fill and seal lines. Exhibiting a wide operating window, the film requires minimal line adjustments. Designed for foods with short shelf life, the film has good transparency so that the product packed inside is clearly visible.

“Roberts Mart has always been about innovation, seeking out options for our customers that are both sustainable, viable and cost-effective,” said Roberts Mart Marketing Director, Ben Roberts. “We are very excited to be launching our new Biyo film from our first overseas office based in Northern Rivers NSW. Having now received both accreditations, the product is being launched into the Australian and UK markets over the next few months.”

The new Australia office will be headed up by Peter Cumberlege, who has an extensive background and career history in sales, predominately in the packaging industry both international and locally. Over the last seven years he has focused on the Home Compostable flexible market.

Consumer awareness of Home Composting in Australia is growing. End users now understand that the ABA Home Compostable Certification confirms that the product breaks down correctly and gives a better organic breakdown than standard plastics reaching landfill.

The Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation, (APCO), acknowledges that there is an increase in interest from brand owners and retailers in compostable packaging as a possible solution to packaging waste but also to meet the 2025 National Packaging targets.

In many areas across Australia, there is limited access to organics collection services that can process compostable packaging. The use of a packaging product that can be composted at home would be a key factor in reducing packaging waste in these areas.

Biyo is designed to be composted at home and will turn into soil in 26 weeks, adding nutrients, whilst remaining totally worm-friendly.

To learn more about Roberts Mart, please visit https://www.roberts-mart.co.uk/.