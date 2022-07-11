Grounded Packaging, an end-to-end packaging supplier working with the world’s most innovative and sustainable materials, today announced the launch of RE: MONO, a new recyclable, flexible packaging solution made of 83% recycled materials. The new product contains the highest volume of post-consumer recycled content currently available in the world for food contact pouches and other flexible packaging formats.

Grounded’s new film laminate, RE: MONO, offers food manufacturers a sustainable alternative packaging solution to traditional products that are often non-recyclable and end up in landfills and the environment. Grounded’s new material was born from the idea to design an innovative packaging product that limits environmental impact, while still prioritizing functionality, convenience, and food safety. To achieve this, Grounded’s post-consumer recycled film laminate is made from disposed plastic from recycling streams, such as milk bottles, and plastic bags.

Global plastic production was estimated to reach 367 million metric tons, or 809 billion pounds, in 2020.[1] Moreover, nearly 40% of plastic produced is used for food and drink packaging and is often single-use. As an increasing number of food manufacturers prioritize sustainability and ESG-forward initiatives, Grounded’s RE: MONO offers an alternative to reduce their environmental footprint by 57% compared to virgin plastic packaging. RE: MONO is a mono-material, recyclable #4 (Low-density Polyethylene) soft and flexible material that can be recycled into the same thing at end-of-life.

For years, converting a high percentage of post-consumer recycled content into film and having it meet food contact certification standards has been thought to be unachievable - particularly so while maintaining quality and cost. Grounded has been working with partners to control sourcing, material sortation, and blending within their post-consumer recycled material to achieve a higher quality product fit for food contact within all their products.

“We are excited to be launching our mono-material product, RE: MONO, an alternative to the plastic that is an indispensable packaging material for most food producers and retailers,” said Ben Grant, co-founder of Grounded Packaging. “The packaging we’re launching today has been deemed unattainable by other flexible packaging manufacturers, and we look forward to bringing to market more sustainable products like RE: MONO that are helping consumers and brands join the fight against the climate crisis.”