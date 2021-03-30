Palmolive Ultra re-launched its dish soap in bottles that are now made with 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. According to Palmolive, the move is estimated to divert more than 5,200 tons of plastic a year out of landfills in the U.S. and Canada and part of its ongoing commitment to deliver home care solutions that are tough on grease, while also gentle on the planet.

Palmolive Ultra dish soap is formulated with 100% biodegradable cleaning ingredients that maintain its grease-cutting performance. Palmolive is responsibly made at a Colgate-Palmolive facility in Cambridge, Ohio, which has achieved TRUE Zero Waste certification from Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). The new PCR Palmolive Ultra bottles also feature labels that highlight the brand's use of recycled plastic, 100% ingredient transparency and a How2Recycle logo, which communicates recycling instructions so consumers can properly recycle the bottles at home.

“At Colgate-Palmolive, we can and we will create a healthier, more sustainable future for all. We’re proud that Palmolive has become the largest dish soap brand to move to bottles made with 100% recycled plastic,” says Kevin Jordan-Deen, general manager, home care, Colgate-Palmolive North America. “This is a milestone in our ongoing journey to help millions of households adapt healthier, more sustainable habits in their daily routines, which ultimately lead to a bigger, global impact.”

This transition will contribute to Colgate-Palmolive's commitment to design and deliver zero plastic waste solutions for all products, including eliminating one-third of its New Plastics by 2025. This commitment also reportedly helped pave the way for industry recognition from Fast Company's 2021 Most Innovative Companies List, as well as Fortune's 2020 Change the World List.

