Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has collaborated with the French family-owned cheese producer, Fromagerie Milleret, to launch a new recycle-ready paper packaging for the company’s Le Baron Brie and l’Ortolan Bio premium cheeses.

Amcor and Fromagerie Milleret have worked together for over 30 years, leveraging their in-depth knowledge of soft cheese products to develop more sustainable packaging. Utilizing Amcor’s AmFiber™ Matrix recycle-ready breathable wrap, Fromagerie Milleret’s new paper packaging solution is recyclable in existing paper streams, without compromising the quality or integrity of the product itself.

The new packaging solution contributes to a 53% reduction in water consumption compared to the previous pack – according to Amcor’s ASSET™ Life Cycle Assessment.

“We know that 84% of European consumers actively seek recycling instructions on packaged products, while 60% say that recyclability instructions and sustainability logos positively influence their purchase decision,” said Mathieu Nicey, Marketing Manager Dairy at Amcor.

Amcor’s AmFiber™ Matrix packaging allows soft cheese producers to control the level of moisture within the product and the ripening process. This is important, as packaging with too little air exchange can trap excess moisture, leading to a soggy or undesirable texture, while overly porous packaging can cause the cheese to dry out. Amcor’s solution is designed specifically to support cheese ripening, allowing Fromagerie Milleret to maintain the desired texture and flavor of their cheese.

Mathieu Nicey added, “The solution is breathable in a way that protects product quality in shops and at home, addressing consumer concerns about the shelf-life of dairy products and food waste. And the packaging can be fashioned into a variety of shapes, colors, and sizes.”

For a company that promises a locally crafted product – Fromagerie Milleret collects all of its milk within 30 km on average from its cheese factory – the new packaging meets consumers’ preferences for natural, authentic dairy products presented in paper packaging.

“Fromagerie Milleret has been producing soft cheese products for over a century. Since our foundation, we have worked to ensure sustainability in our products. Our long-standing partnership with Amcor to produce more sustainable soft cheese packaging reinforces our shared commitment to achieving full recyclability for all our dairy products,” said Chloé Petit, Export Manager at Fromagerie Milleret.

AmFiber™ Matrix soft cheese wrap is just one example of Amcor’s portfolio of recycle-ready packaging solutions. The company is dedicating significant resources to fulfilling its pledge to develop all of its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with over 80% of its global flexible packaging portfolio available today in recycle-ready solutions.

Learn more about Fromagerie Milleret’s sustainability activities at https://www.milleret-international.com/en/the-environment-preserved/.

Learn more about Amcor’s sustainability activities at www.amcor.com/sustainability.