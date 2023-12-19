Scoot® Frozen Lemonade, an industry leader in crafting frozen delights, has announced its official retail launch at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas from January 21st through the 23rd. Scoot® Frozen Lemonade is set to revolutionize the frozen treats landscape.

Mary Mack’s invites attendees to experience the ultimate fusion of flavor and frostiness at booth #2501 during the Winter Fancy Food Show. Coming in unique pouch packaging and with a commitment to quality and a passion for redefining frozen indulgence, Scoot® Frozen Lemonade promises a delightful journey for taste buds.

Scoot® Frozen Lemonade is a brand committed to elevating the frozen treat experience. Born out of a passion for quality and a desire to bring joy to taste buds, Scoot® Frozen Lemonade is a one-of-a-kind frozen lemonade sensation.

Scoot® Frozen Lemonade will begin shipping March 2024. Retailers are invited to place their purchase orders promptly, securing availability of Scoot® Frozen Lemonade for their customers as the chosen retail or wholesale supplier.

To learn more about Scoot®, please visit https://www.heyscoot.com/.