Eco Flexibles, a specialist in recyclable monopolymer flexible packaging, has further expanded its operational team with the appointment of David Smith, who joins the business and Senior Management team as General Manager.

Overseeing day to day operations for the growing business, David brings more than two decades of experience in the paper-based and flexible packaging industries, including Production and Operational Excellence directorship.

The newly appointed role will see him ensuring that Eco Flexibles’ strategic goals are met through operational excellence and continuous improvement, delivering on the company’s vision for accessible circularity in flexible packaging.

“We are delighted to welcome David aboard in what is a very exciting period of growth for our company,” said Matt Francklow, Director at Eco Flexibles. “We work with customers to switch incumbent mixed material flexible packaging to high-performance monopolymers, along with all required testing and accreditation. We can do this by creating bespoke designs for specific requirements, or with our range of ‘off the shelf’ solutions.”

“We’re on a mission to show how with today’s material technologies, brands never need to choose between recyclability and quality, they can have both. David is a highly experienced hand in flexible packaging production and has seen incredible industry transformation first-hand. We look forward to seeing how he puts his stamp on this role as we continue to simplify the complex topic of packaging sustainability.”

David added: “The rapid growth of the Eco Flexibles business shows that its approach to packaging sustainability is striking a chord with today’s brands. With incoming legislation such as the UK Green Claims Code and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) on the horizon, Life Cycle Assessments must be more extensive, and recyclability is understandably front of mind. However, Eco Flexibles takes a full end-to-end approach, taking the pressure and legwork away from in-house teams.

“What excites me the most about the role and the business is that it’s not just about creating a production workflow as the company’s new General Manager, it’s about changing the packaging industry for the better. What we are doing matters, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

To learn more about Eco Flexibles, please visit https://www.ecoflexibles.com/.



