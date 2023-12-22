With its Multifol NT packaging film, SÜDPACK broke new ground in material efficiency many years ago. Now the film manufacturer has taken the next logical step by further developing its flexible films for thermoforming applications. The new Multifol Extreme is the perfect combination of maximum functionality and minimum added weight.

Due to its outstanding sealing performance and high puncture resistance, the innovative flexible film is ideal for packaging fatty, protein-rich or sharp-edged products such as fresh or frozen fish, e.g. salmon fillets, white fish and herring portions.

Even if the sealing surfaces are contaminated, the excellent sealing performance of Multifol Extreme provides top production reliability and high package quality with a very low degree of leakage. Furthermore, the optimized high-performance film weighs approximately 20% less than its predecessor – the already very material-efficient Multifol NT – and around 30% less than conventional PA/PE structures in common use on the market.

In concrete figures, this means that the merely 150 µm Multifol Extreme film can replace conventional thermoforming films with a thickness of 200 µm – without compromising on product protection. Producers can achieve further material savings by combining a Multifol Extreme base film with a lidding film from the same product family.

Minimum resource consumption, maximum efficiency

This example clearly shows that Multifol Extreme is an attractive option for all fish and seafood processing and packaging companies. The optimized packaging concept allows them to save resources. The material efficiency of the film alone can reduce the company’s consumption of fossil feedstock and therefore its carbon footprint.

Another significant aspect is that lighter-weight packages have an impact along the entire logistics chain, with additional ecological and economic benefits. Due to the thinner film, each reel contains more material, which translates into lower storage and transport costs. And fewer reel changes mean less downtime for the packaging machines.

Maximum product protection, optimal process capability

Fishery products are extremely susceptible to oxidation. So good barrier properties of the packaging concept – especially in terms of oxygen – and excellent mechanical protection are essential to the long shelf life of these high-value foods.

With its Multifol Extreme, SÜDPACK offers a solution for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging, providing optimal food protection despite thinner material. Apart from fresh product packaging, the concept is also ideal for extreme-temperature applications such as frozen foods.

In terms of the packaging process itself, SÜDPACK’s new development also offers outstanding thermoforming properties with large drawing depths and good processability on all common thermoforming packaging machines.