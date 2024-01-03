Oliver Healthcare Packaging (“Oliver”), a leading supplier of sterile barrier flexible packaging solutions to the global healthcare market, has commenced construction of its new manufacturing facility in the state of Johor, Malaysia. The facility is Oliver’s first plant in Malaysia, and the largest in Asia.

In February of this year, the company broke ground on their new 122,000-square foot manufacturing facility, which is located within the i-Tech Valley, an integrated industrial park in the established economic zone of Iskandar Puteri, Johor. The plant, expected to begin operations by end-2024, will help develop Malaysia’s medical devices ecosystem through the supply of innovative flexible packaging solutions for Asia-Pacific’s rapidly growing healthcare industry.

“Oliver Healthcare Packaging’s choice of Malaysia for its inaugural presence in Asia stands as an unequivocal testament to our attractiveness not only as an investment destination, but also as a thriving and dynamic hub for companies wishing to establish strategic access to the region,” said YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI). “The commencement of their facility’s construction sends a strong signal on Malaysia’s efficient facilitation of investments to other investors. To us, timely implementation of committed investments is equally key, because it means that jobs and opportunities for SMEs can be quickly realized to benefit the Malaysian economy.”

Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, CEO of MIDA, underscores the significance of Oliver Healthcare Packaging’s decision, marking a milestone for their thriving medical devices ecosystem. “The move reflects confidence in Malaysia’s business-friendly environment and the resilience of our medical devices supply chain. MIDA is fully committed to collaborating with the company to bring this project to fruition, extending a warm welcome to similar initiatives.”

“Malaysia plays an important role as a strategic hub for the many pharmaceutical and medical devices companies in Southeast Asia. We look forward to working closely with MIDA to further the growth and development of Malaysia’s medical devices ecosystem. It’s a critical investment that will support the ever-evolving healthcare needs of this region and beyond,” said Kenneth De Muynck, General Manager, Asia Pacific, Oliver Healthcare Packaging.

The new manufacturing facility will create employment opportunities with positions in engineering, manufacturing, plant management, and more. It will also boast the latest state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment housed in ISO-7 and ISO-8 clean rooms, meeting the stringent regulatory standards for medical packaging.

