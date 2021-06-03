This next generation coating technology delivers enhanced performance features for healthcare applications and will be produced in multiple locations worldwide to offer customers increased flexibility to be supplied from the most suitable location for the manufacturing and packaging of their devices.

Customers choosing ACT2100 will benefit from the solution’s broader seal range in combination with numerous materials, allowing for a wider operating window in their manufacturing operations, as well as enhanced seal strength for more robust package integrity through distribution.

Consumers will enjoy speedier ethylene oxide sterilization cycles thanks to the material’s improved porosity, a fiber-free peel, and a bright, white adhesive that does not yellow. In addition, documentation and data will be available to support healthcare packaging regulatory requirements in all regulated markets.

The ACT2100 heat seal adhesive will be added to Amcor’s existing portfolio of well-known, high-performance Tyvek adhesives including CR27 and SBP2000 heat seal coatings. This allows our customers to choose to leverage traditional validations with legacy products or use ACT2100 for newer requirements.

This innovation builds on the performance heat sealing adhesives for medical grade papers and Tyvek material, including Amcor’s CR27 adhesive, which has been a trusted industry standard nearly four decades. The new packaging solution is especially since it has been developed leveraging the best of CR27 with improvements that are aligned with the continuously evolving requirements of customers.