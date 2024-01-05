Miraclon, a provider of revolutionary solutions for flexo printing, has announced the appointment of John Prindl as its new Director of Product Support. Heading up the Global Product Support team, Prindl will lead the company’s technical product experts responsible for supporting new product introductions and developing the applications expertise that enables customers to maximize their technology investments.

John brings with him a wealth of experience leading application engineering teams in various industrial business lines. He has previously held positions at Henkel and 3M, and holds an MSc in Polymer Science and Engineering.

“The Product Support team plays a crucial role within Miraclon, ensuring the customer voice is strongly represented during new product development, and facilitating seamless knowledge transfer to our field technical support teams in every region of the world,” said Emma Weston, Chief Marketing Officer for Miraclon. “John’s strong engineering background will continue to strengthen the team and I’m confident he will make a valuable contribution to the company’s continued growth and innovation.”

Prindl is based in Miraclon’s Technology & Innovation Headquarters in Oakdale, Minnesota, USA.

To learn more about Miraclon, please visit https://www.miraclon.com/.