FlexoPlatte, a Mexican prepress provider based in Guadalajara, has announced its investment in PureFlexo Printing from Miraclon, the home flexographic printing giant KODAK FLEXCEL Solutions, as part of an effort to offer its customers the increased productivity and reduced downtime enabled by the technology.

“When we saw the on-press efficiency benefits that PureFlexo Printing could deliver, it became essential for us to invest in the technology as we continually strive to push – and help our customers push – the boundaries of flexo,” said Ferel Faray, FlexoPlatte owner. “As with all FLEXCEL NX Technology, the opportunity with PureFlexo Printing to maximize the return on investment, including the ability to optimize ink usage, on-press performance and plate stability, is a game-changer for flexo printing.”

Available through FLEXCEL NX Print Suite for Flexible Packaging applications, PureFlexo Printing addresses the causes of unwanted ink spread in wide web solvent ink on film applications by providing a wide operating window for production.

“The moment we started using the advanced plate surface patterning technology, our customers were experiencing fewer unscheduled press stops, reduced ink usage and wastage, subsequently also enjoying financial savings,” continued Garay. “We have already standardized plates for more than 30% of our customers with PureFlexo Printing.”

