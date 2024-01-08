UFlex, India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, will showcase its diverse range of flexible packaging solutions and machinery tailored for the Food and Beverage industry at Booth No. J 32, Hall 5, at the Indusfood Tech 2024, scheduled to be held at India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida from January 8-10, 2024.

UFlex’s flexible packaging business will showcase its wide range of innovative, packaging solutions that have been the game changers for packing large quantities of products. The showcased offerings include 3D and 4D pouches, anti-counterfeiting solutions through VDP (Variable Data Printing), URC (Unique Random Coding), and laser scoring for enhanced consumer convenience. Additionally, the exhibit features high-impact resistance bags, various handle options designed for consumer ease, and a range of sustainable packaging solutions.

At the show, UFlex’s engineering business will feature two of its highly acclaimed machines: the Multi-Track 1200 3 Side Machine (MT1200 3S) and the Pick-Fill-Seal Machine (PFS). Both will have live demonstrations during the event. The MT1200 3S is a high-speed continuous motion multitrack machine for three-sided sealed pouches. It is used for filling powder, liquid, and granules.

The Pick-Fill-Seal (PFS) Machine is a revolutionary packaging solution that combines the essential steps of picking, filling, and sealing into a seamless and efficient process. It provides a fully automated solution for packing products in a preformed pouch.

The UFlex team will be available for live demonstrations and discussions at Booth No. J 32, Hall 5, India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida, to delve into the future of packaging technology.

To learn more about UFlex, please visit https://www.uflexltd.com/.