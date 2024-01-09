Comexi, a global leader in the flexible packaging industry, is excited to announce a unique opportunity for industry professionals to unlock the keys to success in 2024. With limited spots available, the flagship event is scheduled for January 25 at the innovative Technology Center, Comexi CTec Manel Xifra i Boada, located in the vibrant city of Miami.

Event Highlights:

Under the theme "Envisioning the Future of the Flexible Packaging Industry," attendees will have the chance to:

Explore Market Trends: Gain valuable insights into the latest market trends shaping the flexible packaging landscape, with the first “State of the Flexible Packaging Industry” for 2024 from Alison Keane, President of the Flexible Packaging Association.

Understand Brand Owners' Vision: Get an exclusive look into the future of flexible packaging through the eyes of Pepsico.

Discover "The Future of the Flexible Packaging Workforce": Engage in an exploration with Dr. Chip Tonkin from Clemson University, who will provide insights into the challenges of workforce and automation.

Share Experiences and Expectations: Network with industry peers, sharing experiences and expectations that drive innovation.

Engage in High-Level Networking: Connect with key stakeholders and decision-makers in the flexible packaging sector.

Live Demos: Witness cutting-edge flexo, laminating, and slitting technologies in live demonstrations.

Experience Comexi's Facilities: Immerse yourself in the state-of-the-art facilities at Comexi Technological Center North America, offering continuous training, machine demonstrations, and easy access to spare parts and services.

The Comexi Manel Xifra i Boada Technology Center in Miami represents Comexi’s commitment to fostering an environment where professionals can explore and leverage the forefront of flexible packaging technology.

"This new center, strategically located in Miami, underscores our commitment to providing a collaborative environment for professionals to explore and harness the latest advancements in flexible packaging technology, emphasizing Comexi's unwavering dedication and focus on the North American market," said Justin Green, Comexi North America Manager.

The event promises a unique blend of education, networking, and hands-on experience, providing attendees with unparalleled insights into the future of the flexible packaging industry.

For registrations, visit this page.



