Building on the popularity of the FLX® Machinery Brand, ALLIEDFLEX® has expanded its program by introducing its new FLX® R8 Rotary CS - Corner Spout Pre-Made Pouch Fill | Seal models to accommodate the filling and sealing of popular Pre-Made Corner Spouted Pouches. FLX® R8 Models include Simplex (1 UP) and higher output Duplex (2 UP) models.

The FLX® R8 Rotary 250 CS | Corner Spout Liquid Fill Seal Series is ideally suited for various liquid food and non-food product applications. The FLX R8 Rotary 250 CS | Corner Spout series is also ideal for packaging liquid Household Cleaners, Personal Care, and Beauty Care products. The system offers optional HERRMANN ULTRASONIC top sealing for reliable, high-quality hermetic seal integrity.

The popularity of pre-made spouted pouches is increasing, particularly with the recent interest in refill applications whereby a spouted pouch is being used to refill plastic bottles multiple times to reduce plastic bottle consumption and waste. This refill strategy also builds the brand and creates brand loyalty, particularly with the new generation of consumers interested in environmental impact and sustainability. The FLX® R8 250 CS Series system can accommodate various Pouch fill volumes from 300 ml to 1000 ml, including pouches constructed of high-barrier laminated or mono-layer recyclable pouch materials.

The FLX® R8 series utilizes an advanced PLC Control System, User-Friendly Color HMI Operator Interface, and Remote Diagnostics. The system is manufactured to meet UL and CSA electrical codes and is available in full stainless steel washdown sanitary construction. The FLX® R8 CS is custom-configured for various filling systems depending on product characteristics.

To learn more about ALLIEDFLEX®, please visit https://alliedflex.com/.