IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Ozzano dell’Emilia (BO), Italy, has announced that it has expanded its agreement with ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc. as its North American Partner (including Canada and Mexico) for the Sales and Marketing of its IMA FILLSHAPE series Standup Pouch Packaging Machinery Program for the non-food sectors, including Home and Personal Care and Techno-Chemical markets.

IMA FILLSHAPE division is a well-established, respected brand in North America through its installed base of Flexible Packaging Machinery Solutions operating at major Food, Beverage, and Contract Packagers.

“Through this expanded arrangement, we will now be even better positioned through our North American partnership with ALLIEDFLEX, a trusted, leading North American Standup Pouch Packaging Machinery Specialist with a keen focus on growing the Standup Pouch Packaging market,” Andrea Mathias Pierini, Sales Manager of IMA FILLSHAPE – Standup Pouch Division, commented. “ALLIEDFLEX has successfully led the North American shift toward introducing the Standup Pouch and Standup Pouch Packaging Machinery technologies in various sectors for the past three decades. We look forward to this mutually exciting opportunity and collaboration.”

“The addition of the IMA FILLSHAPE product line to the ALLIEDFLEX portfolio will satisfy a variety of high-speed, high-output Standup Pouch packaging applications for non-food (Spouted and Non-Spouted) applications,” added Dennis Calamusa, President | CEO of ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc. “The Home & Personal care markets continue to expand and transition toward innovative Flexible Packaging alternatives. The IMA FILLSHAPE machinery program offers advanced technologies utilizing a combination of intermittent in-line HFFS pouch-making and / or continuous motion pre-made pouch-filling capabilities with the KONTINUA, ERMETIKA, and MODULA series, which will enable packagers the ability to meet their growing Standup Pouch production requirements through higher speeds and increased efficiency.”

IMA FILLSHAPE and Tree Top will jointly present Tree Top’s recently installed IMA Ermetika high-speed Spouted Pouch Packaging System at the upcoming Global Pouch Forum in Clearwater, FL, May 29-31.