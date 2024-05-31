IMA, a leader in the design and manufacture of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of food, recently sent two representatives to Global Pouch Forum to discuss the company’s collaboration with applesauce and fruit juice brand Tree Top, Inc.

Dan Margherio, National Business Development Manager, IMA Dairy & Food USA, and Andrea Mathias Pierini, Sales Area Manager, IMA Industries - FillShape Division, each shed light on how IMA made Tree Top’s pouch manufacturing more efficient.

Having put their products in pouch packaging for nearly a decade, Tree Top was looking to improve the overall pouch converting process, and in order to accomplish that, they chose IMA’s Ermetika, which is a full continuous motion machine with innovative assembly-fill-seal (AFS) technology.

“We were able to minimize downtime and maximize efficiency throughout the entire process,” explained Margherio. “This was really the intrinsic value of putting the machine in [Tree Top’s] facility.”

Tree Top came away satisfied with IMA’s machinery solutions for its pouches, which for IMA, is the main objective.

“At IMA Group, we always have the approach of being a partner to the customer,” said Pierini. “Every operation and every design that we do starts with a talk with the customers. This gives them flexibility in terms of options and a novel [solution].”

To learn more about IMA, please visit https://ima.it/en/.