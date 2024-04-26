Global Pouch Forum (May 29-31) is returning to Florida this year and will feature dynamic presentations during the May 30 General Session – including one on pouch technology and another on global consolidation within the pouch converting market.

Pouch Technology for Liquid Product Innovation and Category Growth

This will be the focus of Andrea Mathias Pierini, Sales Area Manager, IMA Industries, along with co-presenter Jason Gaudet, Director of Engineering, Tree Top.

Pierini will discuss the potential for packaging innovation for a variety of liquid applications, including fruit purée, baby food, beverages, and more. This session will highlight recent developments in pouch machinery technologies, including spouted pouches, implemented by a variety of global CPG companies, including in the United States. The presentation will shine a spotlight on IMA’s work with Tree Top, the advantages of continuous motion pouch packaging, mono-material sealing technology, and new opportunities for category innovation thanks to aseptic pouch filling.

Pierini currently is Sales Area Manager for IMA-FillShape Division, specialized in the production of doypack packaging machinery for the food and dairy sectors, focusing on the U.S., Canadian and North European markets.

Gaudet brings to his current position at Tree Top more than 25 years of expertise in automation, controls design and process engineering. Before joining Tree Top, he traveled internationally, designing automation systems and installing food processing equipment for a system integrator.

Pouch Converters Are Hot Commodities—Driven By the Accelerating Global Industry Consolidation

This will be the focus of Thomas Blaige, Chairman and CEO of Blaige & Company.

Since 2021, Blaige & Company moved into the third decade of proprietary research on the impact of global consolidation across packaging and plastics sectors. As discussed in the Blaige proprietary Twenty-One-Year Plastics and Packaging Mergers and Acquisitions Consolidation Study, on average, 74% of 2001’s top 50 packaging companies have undergone change of ownership or been eliminated over the past 20 years.

In his presentation, Tom will cover:

The main valuation drivers of the sector as well as the headwinds for business owners in 2024

Valuable strategies designed to help company owners understand how to use mergers and acquisitions as a valuable tool

How global customers/brand owners influence consolidation

An overview of the innovation by CPG companies in the key aspects of packaging such as design, functionality, branding and sustainability

Past two decades of M&A analysis in the pouch sector and expected trends for 2024-2025

And much more!

Don't miss these two enlightening and information-packed presentations at Global Pouch Forum, taking place May 29-31 in Clearwater, Florida.

About Global Pouch Forum

Global Pouch Forum launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become the predominate force in packaging. Now, after 27 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery. This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).

Head back to the beach and join global CPG producers, converters, and suppliers of materials, equipment, and technology in our new location – Clearwater, Florida – to discover the future of packaging together.




