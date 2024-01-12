Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. (A&V), a leading manufacturer and distributor of flexographic printing supplies, has announced the appointment of Tim Brannon as the Account Manager for Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Central Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.

Over the last eight years, Brannon has been dedicated to helping to manage 3M and Tape related products for the United States. He started out in the position trialing 3M products, troubleshooting issues and training in the press room. Prior to joining A&V, he began his printing career in 1978 at Standard Register and has since gained expertise in every press room job imaginable, including management.

Tyler Thomas, National Sales Manager for Anderson & Vreeland, expressed his excitement for the expansion of Brannon's new role, saying, "Tim has been an invaluable team player for the past eight years, serving our team on the 3M Business Development side. He has made a lasting impact on our customers, including many in his new territory. I am looking forward to witnessing Tim's growth and impact in his new chapter with our team."

With Brannon's exceptional relationship skills and determination to achieve results, he will be quick to analyze customers' needs and help them succeed. Already familiar and well-versed in the A&V portfolio, Brannon's role will include further expanding his knowledge in prepress software, plate room and press room consumables, and flexographic equipment.

"I am excited to help my customers achieve their goals with my new role and expanded portfolio of products," commented Brannon.

To learn more about Anderson & Vreeland, please visit https://www.andersonvreeland.com/.