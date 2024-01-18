Italian paper bag manufacturer, Sacma S.p.A., founded by Eligio Maestri, has been producing paper-based single use flexible packaging for over 55 years. Although the family-owned business has always been known for its high-quality products and outstanding customer service, it is also praiseworthy for its commitment to sustainability since its early days. In 2007, Sacma moved to new premises in their journey to reducing their environmental impact and enhancing self-sufficiency, producing today most of the energy that they require with photovoltaic panels on their factory roof. In 2023, the company obtained the ISO 14001 certification and are now actively pursuing ISO 14064 with the vision to become carbon neutral in the next few years.

Today, Sacma is expanding their eco-friendly B.Life range with B.Life Gaia, a revolutionary packaging solution offering a renewable and compostable alternative to pack hot products such as cooked chicken. These new bags combine FSC certified grass paper with a NatureFlex™ cellulosic inner liner from Futamura. The resulting product is a highly technical solution for the rotisserie segment: a high performance bag that also provides valuable end of life options.

From a performance perspective, the new Gaia bags are ideally suited to pack hot products such as cooked chicken. The NatureFlex™ heat sealable inner layer ensures that the bags are leak-proof even in the presence of juices, and grease proof to protect the consumer. The materials are resistant to high temperatures so that they can be used in ovens and hot cabinets, or in the microwave to reheat the product. Sacma also tested the bags for usage to temperatures as low as -40̊C, to confirm their suitability for freezing. The bags are available with the paper look or with a transparent window so that consumers can see the product.

Not only do the Gaia bags provide the pack performance required from the rotisserie aisle, but they are also certified to the OK Compost Home standard for backyard composting. This means that they can be composted after use, both at home or industrially. Gaia bags are also certified recyclable with paper by Aticelca.

“The new heat sealable Gaia bags provide the technical performance of conventional plastics laminated to paper, as well as valid end of life options after the packaging use,” said Robert Pellegrino, Sales and Export Manager at Sacma S.p.A. “These highly renewable bags are an exciting addition to our product range and are gathering real market interest.”

"We are delighted that our new NatureFlex™ NVO film has been considered for this food-to-go application," added Andy Sweetman, Sales and Marketing Director EMEA at Futamura. "Packaging that has been heavily contaminated by food is impractical to recycle mechanically andhaving the option to compost the packs enables a valid end of life solution."