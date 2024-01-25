ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has announced the launch of ProActive Intelligence Moisture Protect (MP-1000), a patent-pending breakthrough moisture-adsorbing technology that eliminates the need for desiccant packets. MP-1000 platforms use Aptar’s CSP Technologies’ 3-Phase Activ-Polymer™ platform technology to lower the moisture level in the packaging headspace, making it ideal for applications that require optimal moisture control, such as point-of-care diagnostic kits, live culture probiotics, and hygroscopic powdery food products.

“We are excited to launch the Moisture Protect MP-1000 platforms, the newest addition to the ProActive Intelligence product line,” said Hesam Tabatabaei, senior vice president of global product development and innovation for ProAmpac. “This innovative product has a high moisture-adsorbing capacity and is set to revolutionize moisture protection in flexible packaging. Our extensive material science work and exclusive collaboration with Aptar CSP Technologies has enabled us to bring the latest active packaging products to the market.”

“We are pleased to unveil this new platform of active material solutions with ProAmpac,” added Badre Hammond, vice president global commercial operations and GM APAC for Aptar CSP Technologies. “This goal of this collaboration is to transform the way active packaging is delivered and fulfill unmet needs by providing the market with a fully integrated, flexible, multi-layer film solution, powered by CSP’s proven Activ-Polymer™ technology.”

The MP-1000 platforms offer a range of benefits, such as removing sachets, reducing downtime, improving product quality/texture by avoiding clumping, and minimizing product waste by extending shelf life. For probiotics and hygroscopic food products, the solution not only adsorbs excess moisture inside the package headspace but also shields the contents from moisture exposure that usually occurs when moisture molecules pass through the packaging.

“MP-1000 delivers customized microclimate protection with varying moisture capacities to meet different product needs. Our cutting-edge technology has excellent seal characteristics and runs on high-speed form-fill-sealing equipment, ensuring product integrity and compatibility with existing flexible packaging equipment,” said Sam Kessler, senior innovation engineer for active/intelligent packaging for ProAmpac.

To learn more about ProAmpac, please visit https://www.proampac.com/en-us/.