NBi FlexPack, an NBi Technologies company, has announced its launch as a flexible packaging manufacturer producing high-quality custom solutions. NBi products are made in the USA, which allows for quick turnaround times for shipping anywhere in the US. Expert, personal service is an added convenience.

“When we say NBi FlexPack is ‘Customized packaging. Personalized service. Made in the USA.’, we back it up,” said Rick Nerenhausen, General Manager, NBi Technologies, the parent company of NBi FlexPack. “We nurture customer care and are proud to provide top quality products made in our nation with options to meet every customer’s needs.”

NBi helps elevate brands by making a lasting impression. Its custom embellishments help packaging stand out from the competition. To help customers increase their success, it offers personal design support and a three-week lead time after final artwork approval. The packaging manufacturer is dedicated to reducing environmental impact and offers sustainable solutions including compostable and recyclable flexible packaging.

Other benefits include:

Personal service with 25+ years of print expertise

Low MOQs

Special orders available upon request

With barrier properties to keep contents fresh, NBi flexible packaging is an ideal choice for packaged foods like granola, other cereals, snacks, and on-the-go drink mixes. This flexible packaging can also be used for nutraceutical bags and pouches, pet treats, and cosmetics.

NBi FlexPack also serves the cannabis industry including flexible packaging for edibles like gummy bags. To better help customers meet regulations and to safeguard the lives of children under five years of age, NBi offers Made in the USA certified* child-resistant packaging that allows contents to remain accessible to adults. Using inferior packaging films can cause mold to grow on flower. NBi flex packaging has high barrier qualities of moisture and oxygen resistance as well as not having a scent outside the package that could harm young children.

NBi Certified Child-Resistant (CR) Stand-Up Pouch, 4.75" x 6.125" x 2", 4 mil (101 micron), 4.5 mil (114 micron) Recyclable Clear High Barrier and its 4.5 mil Recyclable White High Barrier films have been evaluated and tested using the Consumer Product Safety Commission's standards.

NBi FlexPack specializes in producing premium flat/sachet, stand up, and exit pouches.

To learn more about NBi FlexPack, please visit https://www.nbiflexpack.com/en/.



