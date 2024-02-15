AeroFlexx, a leader in the sustainable packaging industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Dynapack Asia, a well-established and prominent manufacturer of packaging and components across the Southeast Asia (ASEAN) region. AeroFlexx and Dynapack Asia have partnered to deliver liquid packaging solutions that meet or exceed EPR legislation requirements, while creating delightful consumer experiences across the ASEAN region. This is the first round of capacity expansion in what is anticipated to be a high growth market as multinational corporations (MNCs) and regional customers adopt AeroFlexx for their sustainable liquid packaging needs.

With the rising demand for sustainable liquid packaging generated by the latest legislation, there are MNCs who continue to seek eco-friendly packaging solutions. AeroFlexx, whose technology is a lightweight flexible package designed to act like a rigid bottle and use up to 85% less virgin plastic than traditional rigid bottles, is bridging the region's needs with packaging innovations built to advance sustainability. AeroFlexx is uniquely positioned to grow with industry demand, presenting the potential to dramatically scale the business.

Dynapack Asia's established presence in the region and long-term supply positions with MNCs and regional customers paired with AeroFlexx's technology platform will introduce a viable solution to the plastic waste reduction efforts in the ASEAN to minimize the environmental footprint. This partnership also offers MNCs the opportunity to sustainably grow on a global level, including in personal care, household product, and industrial markets in the region.