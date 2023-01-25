Maison Perrier-Jouët, one of France’s most historic champagne houses, has announced the unveiling of an innovative eco-friendly gift box. Partnering with sustainable packaging brand COLOURFORM by James Cropper, Maison Perrier-Jouët will use the new box for the packaging of its Belle Epoque and Belle Epoque Rosé cuvees.

COLOURFORM is part of the James Cropper brand, which is a world-class advanced materials and paper products company with an operational reach in over 50 countries. COLOURFORM uses 100% renewable energy, with a majority of the power being generated on site by the company’s own solar and hydro plants.

Made from vine shoots and paper pulp, the Belle Epoque Cocoon perfectly envelops the bottles while also showcasing vibrant colors, giving the box both a luxurious and natural feel.

“The high attention to detail behind this unique box design has been born from Maison Perrier-Jouët’s close relationship with nature and love of art and natural materials,” said COLOURFORM brand manager Richard Dancy. “By reducing the impact on the environment as much as possible with Belle Epoque Cocoon, Maison Perrier-Jouët is giving meaning to all moments of celebration and has reinvented the codes of luxury.”

“This work represents a fantastic collaboration between the James Cropper and Maison Perrier-Jouët development teams,” said Audrey Guerin, Packaging Development Manager at Maison Perrier-Jouët. “The ultra-light creation represents a huge moment for the brand since it marks the goal we set out to achieve of having our entire gift offer eco-designed by 2023, and we’re delighted to mark the achievement with such a beautiful design that seamlessly showcases how beauty and sustainability can work together, in the luxury market.”

The varnish-free box will make its market debut in the United States, France, and Italy, housing both the Belle Epoque and the Belle Epoque Rosé.

To learn more about Maison Perrier-Jouët, please visit https://www.perrier-jouet.com/en-us.

To learn more about James Cropper and COLOURFORM, please visit www.jamescropper.com.