DS Smith is working in partnership with Slovakia-based Martins Brewery to create a custom-made, sustainable six-pack handle packaging solution for holding the glass bottles of organic beer together, while incorporating functionality and entertainment into the core sustainable packaging concept.

The new six-pack handle packaging solution is designed to create a memorable experience and enhance the purchasing and “unboxing” experience of the brewery’s customers. The unpacking process is designed to be simple, and the corrugated cardboard solution has a clever folding system for the creation of six individual beer compartments. As part of its fun factor, the brewery has placed a range of mathematical puzzles inside the packaging for customers to explore.

The packaging solution is made from 100% recyclable material in the form of uncolored brown cardboard and is constructed with an eco-friendly adhesive. The six-pack handle is designed for simple construction and manual folding. Consequently, it can be implemented into the manufacture and production process without the need for complex machinery or special equipment.

The packaging design theme was created by Martins Brewery manager, Alexandra Pilková, who was inspired by popular themes among the brand’s social media followers.

“Our products have a sustainable ethos. We wanted to combine ‘logically ecological beer’ with sustainable packaging, and the design concept immediately catches the customer’s attention in a retail environment,” said Norbert Pilka, CEO, Martins Brewery. “The puzzles, like the recyclable packaging, can be reused. We feel that we have achieved a high-quality product, innovation, functionality, and an attractive design all in one.”

The DS Smith design team apply their bespoke industry-first and unique Circular Design Metrics (CDM) tools to measure and quantify the sustainability performance of each of their packaging solutions across eight key indicators, ranging from carbon footprint, reuse, supply chain optimization, recyclability, and material utilization to recycled content.

Through its purpose of Redefining Packaging for a Changing World and its companywide Now and Next sustainability strategy, DS Smith is committed to leading a transition to the circular economy and to delivering innovative sustainable packaging solutions for its customers and society at large.

