International Paper and DS Smith, two of the leading producers of sustainable packaging, containerboard and pulp products, combined forces on January 31, 2025, to create a new global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, focused on the attractive North American and EMEA regions.

The combination brings together the best of both companies to accelerate growth, improve profitability and serve customers all over the world from operations in more than 30 countries. Together with DS Smith, International Paper will be a great place to work with colleagues who value excellence, ethics and safety above all else.

"With a stronger portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions, the combination of International Paper and DS Smith enhances our offerings, increases innovation and expands our geographic reach," said Andy Silvernail, International Paper Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We will bring together the capabilities and expertise of two experienced teams, with similar cultures to create the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions."

Stronger on Customer Experience: Linking the best elements of both companies, the combination creates the most responsive and efficient service in the industry, providing customers with unparalleled experience and demonstrated value.

Stronger on Innovation: From quality packaging to differentiated processes, the combined company has the very best innovators who relentlessly pursue every new opportunity to create ground-breaking sustainable packaging solutions.

Stronger on Sustainability: Sustainability is a core strength of the newly combined company, which is committed to being a diligent steward of our forests, a responsible custodian of our environment and a force for good in our communities.