DS Smith Hellas, the leading manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions in Greece, has announced a strategic investment plan to be implemented in the next two years across all of its three sites in the country.

The investment – totaling 33.9 million euros – is focused on equipment upgrades, including purchasing state-of-the art machinery for innovative packaging solutions and capacity enhancements.

This investment will support ongoing plastic replacement, increase capacity, and significantly boost productivity. Furthering its focus on innovation, the business will continue to differentiate itself in the market by supporting customers in reaching environmental targets.

Reinier Schlatmann, Regional Managing Director, DS Smith East Europe, notes: "Fifty-six per cent of consumers aim to reduce their plastic use, and they are choosing companies who share this commitment. As a leading sustainable packaging supplier, we are proud of our investment in state-of-the-art technology to drive innovation and expand options for reducing problematic plastics with our customers.

It will significantly increase our capacity and provide the highest quality and innovative packaging solutions in the Greek market and shows the importance of Greece in our growth strategy for the region. We are dedicated to working with customers who share our vision and continue to deliver innovative packaging solutions for a more sustainable future.”

Ierapetra's Box Plant Investment

Starting with upgrades at Ierapetra's Box Plant this summer, DS Smith Hellas is set to transform the industry with latest technology, innovative solutions, improved efficiencies, and the highest quality offerings. These investments will not only reshape the market but also create a safer working environment for all stakeholders involved.

At Ierapetra Box Plant, a site with significant importance for the primary food sector of Crete Island, the installation of a new Rotary Die Cutter (RDC) converting machine, accompanied by required building extensions, will further enhance operational efficiencies and packaging quality. The addition of this fully automatic machine with six high-precision Printing Units will enable the site to excel in modern equipment setup.

Additionally, a Flatbed Die Cutter (FDC) converting machine will be installed in the coming months, strengthening the innovative and sustainable packaging designs for the vegetables produced in the area of Ierapetra to travel across Europe. With these additions, the site will enter a new era, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and increasing production capacity by 25%.

Further modernization plans for Corinth and Thessaloniki sites

DS Smith Hellas is also planning similar investments in its other two sites located in Ancient Corinth and Thessaloniki, aiming to increase capacity, modernize equipment, and minimize raw material waste. These investments will offer DS Smith's customers wider opportunities to experiment with different designs and branding activations to create unique packaging that stands out in the market. The high-quality packaging ensures safe transport of goods, minimizing waste in the production process and contributing to the market's sustainability goals.

DS Smith is a leading global provider of fiber-based sustainable packaging which is supported by recycling and papermaking operations across 34 countries and with 30,000 employees.