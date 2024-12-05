Nexgen Packaging, a global leader in sustainable brand identification and packaging products, and Seaman Paper, a leading international manufacturer of environmentally sustainable packaging solutions, announced that the two companies are partnering to expand the global reach of their sustainable product offerings.

As brands seek sustainable alternatives to plastic in their collections, that focus extends to hanging and packaging solutions. Some 180 billion polybags are produced annually to protect apparel, footwear and accessories during transport and storage. According to Fashion for Good, less than 15% of poly bags are recycled.

Nexgen Packaging and Seaman Paper are dedicated to reducing the fashion and footwear industries’ reliance on single-use plastic. In 2023, Nexgen Packaging was awarded “Design Team of the Year” by UK Packaging for its work with Primark on developing a catalog of paper fiberboard hangers. Seaman Paper offers a wide range of fiber-based packaging alternatives to single-use plastics. Their Vela line, recently honored with the “Innovation in Sustainability Award” by the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) as part of its 2023 Better Practices, Better Planet Sustainability Awards program, is an FSC® certified recyclable solution and is in use with hundreds of brands across the globe.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Global Reach: Seaman Paper product offerings will be available on Nexgen’s global order management platform, which is leveraged by more than 12,000 brands and manufacturers globally. This includes Seaman Paper’s Vela paper packaging solutions, which are designed as an alternative to single-use plastic poly bags and supported by Seaman’s global manufacturing footprint.

Comprehensive Plastic-Free Solutions: Combined with Nexgen’s portfolio of sustainable, paper-based products, including Nexgen’s fiberboard hanging solutions, this partnership provides customers with the broadest portfolio of plastic-free packaging solutions in the retail, apparel and footwear industry.

Complete Life-Cycle Support: This partnership includes joint sales collaboration, global product support, factory engagement and transparent supply chain reporting. Customers will be able to leverage Nexgen and Seaman teams globally.

“We are thrilled to partner with Seaman Paper to bring their innovative offerings – including the Vela product line – to more brands and manufacturers globally,” said Kevin DeSpain, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Nexgen Packaging. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability in our industry and providing our customers with transparency and scale in their supply chain.”

“We’re excited to partner with Nexgen,” said Dave Deger, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at Seaman. “By combining Nexgen’s extensive supply chain capabilities and diverse product range with our innovative Vela solutions and robust global manufacturing network, we’re uniquely positioned to help brands accelerate their sustainability goals and elevate their packaging strategies worldwide.”

For more information about the partnership and the new sustainable packaging solutions, please visit www.nexgenpackaging.com and www.vela.eco.