Xact Prepack Partners with Termoformas to Offer Sustainable Trays and Punnets

Xact Prepack, a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions, has announced a new partnership with Termoformas, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality plastic packaging solutions.

The collaboration brings a range of innovative and eco-friendly plastic punnets and trays to the food industry, demonstrating Xact’s commitment to providing sustainable packaging options for its customers.

The range of solutions features a minimum of 80 percent recycled content, making the product highly sustainable. It also means the products are not applicable for plastic tax. This not only benefits the environment by reducing reliance on virgin plastic and minimizing waste, but it also provides significant cost savings. The products are designed for a variety of food applications, including fresh produce, meat, and fish, offering a versatile and sustainable packaging solution that helps businesses meet their environmental and economic goals.

The partnership between Xact Prepack and Termoformas combines Xact Prepack’s expertise in sustainable packaging solutions with Termoformas’ dedication to manufacturing excellence.

The products, manufactured by Termoformas at their new state-of-the-art facility in Alicante, Spain, are designed to meet the demanding needs of the food industry. Beyond their standard range, Termoformas offers a bespoke service for retailers, allowing them to create tailored packaging solutions based on the specific needs. This collaborative approach, supported by Termoformas’ dedicated R&D team, ensures that retailers receive packaging solutions perfectly suited to their needs.

Commenting on the partnership, Paul Bennion, Director at Xact Prepack, said: “This partnership with Termoformas is part of our ongoing commitment to providing packaging solutions that meet the needs of our customers and the planet. With growing concerns about plastic waste and its impact on the environment, coupled with the introduction of the UK plastic tax, businesses are actively seeking sustainable alternatives. Our new solutions address both of these concerns.”

Vicente Senabre, CCO at Termoformas, said: “This collaboration with Xact Prepack perfectly aligns with Termoformas’ commitment to driving sustainable innovation in the packaging industry. These products are a testament to our dedication to developing high-quality, eco-friendly solutions that not only meet the needs of our customers but also contribute to a circular economy. We are proud to partner with Xact Prepack to bring our solutions to the UK market and support businesses in their transition to more sustainable packaging.”