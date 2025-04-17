Xact Prepack and Frutmac Partner to Provide Sustainable Packaging

Xact Prepack, a leading provider of packaging solutions for the UK food industry, has announced a significant new collaboration with Frutmac, an esteemed Italian manufacturer renowned for its innovative and 100% recyclable cardboard packaging and automated packaging machinery.

This partnership marks a further step in Xact’s commitment to offering forward-thinking, environmentally conscious packaging solutions to the UK market.

The collaboration introduces a comprehensive range of high-quality cardboard packaging, including a range of Frutmac trays and punnets, designed to meet the diverse needs of the UK’s fresh produce and food sectors. This versatile packaging range offer an optimal packaging solution for a wide array of products, from fresh fruits and vegetables to baked goods and beyond. Crafted from materials such as conventional corrugated board and sustainable grass paper, these cardboard options can be tailored to specific requirements, including the application of stretch or flowpack films, and are available with features like PET-coating, lids, and various presentation options. Furthermore, Frutmac offers bespoke printing capabilities, allowing businesses to enhance their brand presence on their packaging.

Beyond the packaging itself, this collaboration provides UK businesses with access to Frutmac’s cutting-edge automated packaging machinery. This integrated approach offers a complete, efficient solution, streamlining the entire packaging process from product filling to final presentation, all while utilizing sustainable materials.

This partnership between Xact Prepack and Frutmac brings together Xact’s deep understanding of the UK market and its dedication to sustainable practices with Frutmac’s expertise in developing and manufacturing advanced, fully recyclable cardboard packaging and automated technology.

Commenting on the partnership, Paul Bennion, Director at Xact Prepack, stated: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Frutmac. This collaboration underscores our ongoing dedication to providing packaging solutions that not only meet the practical needs of our customers but also align with a more sustainable future. With increasing pressure on businesses to adopt environmentally sound practices and the ongoing focus on reducing plastic waste, the demand for high-quality, recyclable alternatives is clear. Frutmac’s innovative range, including their adaptable trays and punnets, aligned with their advanced machinery perfectly complements our existing portfolio, enabling us to offer a truly comprehensive and sustainable packaging proposition to the UK food industry.”

Matthias Alber, Head of Sales at Frutmac, said: “Partnering with Xact Prepack represents an exciting opportunity for Frutmac to introduce our cutting-edge sustainable packaging solutions to the UK market. Our range of Frutmac trays, with their adaptability and customization options, coupled with our automated machinery, provides a compelling, eco-friendly choice for a wide variety of food products. Xact Prepack’s strong foothold and understanding of the local market make them an ideal partner to bring our comprehensive offering to businesses seeking high-performance, environmentally responsible packaging solutions. We are confident that this collaboration will deliver significant value to the UK food sector.”