Constantia Flexibles, a global packaging manufacturer and portfolio company owned by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners LLC, today announced an agreement to acquire approximately 57% of the shares of Aluflexpack AG from Montana Tech Components AG (MTC) and Xoris GmbH.

In parallel, Constantia will launch an all cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Aluflexpack (the "Offer"). The Offer is subject to certain terms and conditions, including the outcome of the regulatory process. The material terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the pre-announcement of the Offer, which was published today and is available at https://afp-tender-offer.com.

The Board of Directors of Aluflexpack has unanimously resolved that it will recommend to the shareholders to accept the Offer.

"I am delighted to welcome Aluflexpack to Constantia – this acquisition fits perfectly in our Vision 2030 strategy as a strong packaging player in Europe and globally," said Pim Vervaat, Constantia's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the combination of our businesses represents a great strategic and cultural fit that will allow us to better serve our customers through an enhanced sustainable product range supported by a fully integrated technology portfolio whilst extending our geographical reach."

Johannes Steurer, CEO of Aluflexpack, said, "Over the last decade, Aluflexpack transformed itself into one of the foremost flexible packaging companies in Europe. Our current standing and accomplishments are also a result of the support and commitment demonstrated by MTC. We deeply appreciate this partnership, which was a pillar of support over the years and instrumental in facilitating our expansion projects as well as investments in our people, leading technology and innovation. Together with a new partner, we will continue to work on our strategy in order to create the best possible value for our customers, employees and all stakeholders, and drive innovation projects and our sustainability agenda. We look forward to our partnership with the team at Constantia Flexibles."

Dr. Michael Tojner, CEO of MTC and former majority owner of Aluflexpack, said, "With the acquisition by Constantia Flexibles, Aluflexpack can take a significant next step in growth, leverage core competencies and consolidate expertise in the packaging sector. We are proud of a success story for us as an international industrial group, a strategic realignment, an IPO and now a new ownership structure fully focused on packaging. From the beginning, I saw the great potential of this company in the packaging segment. In total, more than 360 million euros have been invested in organic and inorganic growth since 2013. Together with the strong management and the motivated employees, we have succeeded in making Aluflexpack a global player in the field of flexible packaging solutions."

In late January, Aluflexpack announced that it was expanding its business operations to the United States.

“The US company will, at the beginning, be focused on finishing steps of the value chain and operate out of Illinois,” Aluflexpack announced on Jan. 30. “Production is expected to start in December 2024, and it will be key to service the growth of existing customers in the USA. Depending on existing and potential new customers’ demand, the Group will expand capacities and value chain steps in the future.”

Aluflexpack said the newly established company would be supplied with pre-material out of its European hubs, with products getting finished using “high-end machinery in the US to ensure the same quality and efficiency level that our customers are used to in Europe.”

Aluflexpack noted that the expansion would necessitate only some targeted investments in finishing equipment since the majority of the manufacturing capabilities will be supported by the relocation of existing assets.