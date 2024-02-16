Comexi, a renowned global leader in solutions for the flexible packaging industry, has announced the inauguration of its state-of-the art Comexi CTec Manel Xifra i Boada Technological Center in Miami. The grand unveiling, held on January 25, was met with enthusiasm and admiration from attendees who witnessed firsthand the groundbreaking advancements poised to redefine the flexible packaging landscape in North America.

The event, attended by industry stakeholders, clients, and esteemed guests, showcased Comexi's unwavering commitment to innovation and progress in the flexible packaging sector. A participant at the inauguration shared their experience, emphasizing the significance of the occasion: "The inauguration of the Comexi CTec Manel Xifra i Boada Technological Center was truly a remarkable experience. As an attendee, I was captivated by the cutting-edge technology and state-of-the art equipment showcased within the facility. The demonstrations of Comexi's core technologies, including flexographic printing, solventless lamination, and slitting, were nothing short of impressive."

The Technological Center stands as a testament to Comexi's dedication to providing comprehensive solutions and support to its customers in North America. Equipped with the latest advancements in the industry, including a 10-color flexographic printer, a solventless laminator, and a dual-turret slitter, the center serves as a hub of innovation and development for printing and converting flexible packaging in the region.

Moreover, the inauguration featured insightful conferences addressing the future of flexible packaging from diverse perspectives. Keynote speakers, including Alison Keane, President of the FPA, Todd Fayne of PepsiCo, and Dr. Chip Tonkin of Clemson University, provided valuable insights into the current challenges and future trends shaping the industry.

The establishment of the Comexi CTec Manel Xifra i Boada Technological Center in Miami signifies a significant advancement for Comexi in North America, reaffirming its position as a leader in the industry and underscoring its dedication to innovation and progress in the flexible packaging sector.

For more information on Comexi and its innovative solutions or to schedule a visit to CTEC Miami, please visit www.comexi.com.