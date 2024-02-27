DuPont has announced that it is launching a new global awards program called the Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards. This annual awards program is designed to recognize leaders across the healthcare industry who are embracing and driving sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle.

The awards program will be open to any medical device and/or pharmaceutical manufacturer, sterile packaging manufacturer, healthcare facility, university, material recovery facility, or other healthcare company focused on sustainable packaging made with DuPont™ Tyvek® material. Other criteria include that the initiative or solution be implemented within the last 18 months of the award application entry date and show significant sustainability-focused achievement and resulting metrics.

“Enabling the healthcare packaging industry to be more sustainable is a collaborative effort, and that’s why we have developed this awards program to recognize the spectacular achievements in this space,” said Kelly Reichert, global business director, DuPont™ Tyvek® & Typar® Roll Goods. “We’re proud of the essential innovations we deliver to improve patient safety and help people live long and healthy lives, and we’re pleased to shine a light on the advancements in sustainability being made across the healthcare industry.”

Interested companies should visit www.Tyvek.com/HCAwards to review more information about the categories and criteria and complete an award application online. The awards application process is open from now through June 28, 2024. Following the judging process from a panel of sustainability, healthcare and packaging experts and industry thought leaders, including representatives inside and outside of DuPont, award winners will be announced in conjunction with the virtual Medical Packaging Conference hosted by DuPont in the fall of 2024 (specific dates to be announced).