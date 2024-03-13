Pregis®, a global leader in high-performance flexible packaging and protective packaging solutions, has unveiled the Pregis EverTec™ Automated Mailer, designed to seamlessly integrate with the Pregis Sharp™ MaxPro series of automated bagging machines, already known for increasing productivity, throughput, and efficiency while reducing freight costs.

Made from specialty kraft paper, the new EverTec Automated Mailer is durable enough to ensure that products can be transported safely and efficiently through the parcel network. The mailers are available in three stock sizes and can be customized with 1-color print, providing a customizable packaging option powered by paper.

Pregis has introduced this product in response to the growing demand for curbside recyclable, paper-based packaging while leveraging the proven benefits of Sharp Packaging Systems. As part of the EverTec curbside recyclable product line, the new automated mailer offers the same reliability and trusted performance that customers have come to expect from Pregis.

"Our new EverTec Automated Mailer is proof of our consistent focus on innovating for sustainability, and it’s a perfect combination of two of our premier mailing solutions, our efficiency-driving Sharp machinery and durable EverTec mailers," explains Ryan Germann, Director of Global Product Management at Pregis. "It’s exciting to get this curbside recyclable paper solution out to the market as we are confident it is going to deliver an unparalleled level of sustainable, operational scalability for our customers."

The new automated paper mailer is designed for e-commerce fulfillment needs with medium to high-volume packing requirements. It is perfect for packing soft items such as apparel, bedding, toys, and non-fragile home goods.

The stock mailers are a part of the Pregis Inspyre™ brand line of products and include the well-recognized 1% for the Planet® logo printed on it signifying that 1% of sales for these mailers will be donated to the Uzima Clean Water Mission, a philanthropy that provides clean drinking water to people in need throughout the world.

The EverTec Automated Mailer debuts in North America and will be available globally. It is currently being showcased at MODEX 2024 in booth #A11923. Please visit Pregis.com to get more information on this innovation.