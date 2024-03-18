TIPA, a global leader in compostable flexible packaging solutions, has announced that Rodrigo Castaneda has joined the company as VP and General Manager North America to further drive the company's expanding regional presence.

Castaneda will lead TIPA's drive to increase its share in the compostable packaging market as demand grows for eco-friendly solutions as an alternative to conventional flexible plastic packaging.

He joins the company with over 25 years of experience at world-class organizations in several industries, including food and beverage, home and personal care, pet nutrition, and apparel and textiles.

He comes to TIPA having fostered deep connections with global and regional FMCGs, CPGs, retailers, and packaging manufacturers.

"I am thrilled to join TIPA and lead the company's North American expansion, enhancing local access to compostable packaging," said Castaneda. "TIPA's innovative approach is a foundational component of the growing movement aimed at making compostable packaging as ubiquitous as curbside recycling, fostering a sustainable future for our communities and the planet."

To learn more about TIPA, please visit https://tipa-corp.com/.