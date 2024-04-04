A pioneer in the development of sustainable solutions for the packaging industry, Sun Chemical will unveil its latest innovations at INFOFLEX 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.

Under the theme “Experience. Transformation.,” Sun Chemical will demonstrate its commitment to sustainability by showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of inks, coatings, and adhesives designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“Converters and brand owners have expressed a desire for more sustainable packaging solutions, and Sun Chemical is dedicated to addressing these needs,” said Jim Felsberg, Director of Packaging Inks, North America, Sun Chemical. “Our solutions not only prioritize sustainability, but also offer efficiency and optimal performance.”

Sustainability Solutions

Visitors of booth #219 will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of Sun Chemical’s sustainability offerings, including SunLam™, a family of laminating adhesives that enhance working and food safety and have been certified as home compostable.

Also highlighted at the booth will be ink solutions that combine sustainability with pressroom efficiency. SunUno® Solimax is a multi-purpose ink system that maximizes pressroom efficiency and simplifies the print production process. SunUno® Solimax AP inks are suitable for high-speed printing on various plastic films and certified for use on “OK Compost” packaging.

Two other sustainable ink series will be showcased — SunVisto® AquaGreen™ and SunSpectro® SolvaWash™ FL+. SunVisto AquaGreen is a water-based ink and coatings series formulated with significantly higher levels of bio-renewable sourced resin content. SunSpectro SolvaWash FL+ features washable/de-inkable, flexo-printable, solvent-based inks that enhance the recyclability of shrink sleeve labels.

Sustainable coatings will also be on display. SunSys™ Vallochem is a water-based coating developed to render paper cups and foodservice packaging recyclable, and SunBar® Aerobloc is an oxygen barrier coating that enables lightweighting and extends product shelf life.

To gain further knowledge about Sun Chemical’s sustainable solutions for flexible packaging, Jay Downey, Business Development Manager-Coatings Group at Sun Chemical, and Buddy Graves, Solvent Product Manager at Sun Chemical, will discuss “The Evolution and Commercial Breakthroughs of Inks, Coatings, and Adhesives in Sustainable Packaging” at the INFOFLEX Theater on Monday, May 6th from 2:00 p.m.-2:20 p.m.

Solutions Designed to Enhance Packaging Performance and Quality

Visitors of Sun Chemical’s booth will be introduced to a wide range of coating solutions designed to enhance packaging durability and quality, including its SunSys™ Vallotemp, SunSys™ Vallochem, and SunFuse™ family product lines.

Also featured at the booth will be SunScreen, a real-time coating monitoring system which ensures the proper application of coatings — crucial for both performance and sustainability. SunScreen helps mitigate the issues that come when real-time monitoring methods are not utilized, including inefficiencies, increased costs, product waste, and subpar packaging quality.

Sun Chemical will also introduce its Digital Process Automation solution, a suite of new tools that can utilize technical customer service expertise to quickly and efficiently solve problems and troubleshoot from afar, minimizing errors and downtime. Moe Rahmeh, Technical Customer Service Functional Excellence Director at Sun Chemical, will be on hand to discuss the Digital Process Automation solution at the INFOFLEX Theater on Tuesday, May 7th from 3:15 p.m.-3:35 p.m.

Jim Felsberg will contribute to the full forum session on flexographic packaging performance with a presentation entitled, “Nuts and Bolts of Your Flexographic Workflow.” This session will explore how the flexographic printing process is a complex interplay of various components—plates, inks, tapes, anilox rolls—and how each component contributes meaningfully to the final print outcome. The session will take place on Wednesday, May 8th from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the Loews Kansas City Hotel’s City Beautiful Ballroom.

For more information about Sun Chemical’s sustainable solutions on display at INFOFLEX 2024, visit booth #219 on May 6-7 at the Kansas City Convention Center or visit www.sunchemical.com/flexpackaging-transform.



